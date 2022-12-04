Business

JAC Motor offers N1m discount in End of Year promo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

JAC Motors Nigeria has unveiled a special end-of-year promo for its numerous existing customers as well as potential customers across the country.

The company says it wants its customers to celebrate holidays and the festive season in a grand style through its latest sales promotion tagged, ‘JAC Motors End of Year Promo’.

 

It says in a statement that it will give a discount of N1 million on any of the JAC models purchased during the promo period, which will run till January 10, 2023. This, according to the auto firm, is to enable the buyers to use the N1 million for other essential items needed for the family during the festive period.

Already, the auto firm says players in both the public and private sectors are already taking advantage of the promo to acquire quality vehicles this season and enjoy the mouthwatering discount.

It says, “Festive periods are synonymous with the act of giving. JAC Motors will, as  part of the End of Year Promo, give its customers not just the N1 million discount on every car purchased but also ample value-added services that come with after-sale support to strengthen the durability and performances of all vehicles purchased.

Now is your chance to drive your dream JAC car in this season of giving.” Explaining why JAC Motors is offering the unique end-of-year promo, the Head of Brand and Marketing Communication of the company, Mr. Franklyn Okotie, stated that the year had its fair share of challenges for everyone.

“There is no better way and time than now to thank all our customers who go the extra mile to make the JAC brand stronger and continually promote us. For this reason and more, we will always support and positively impact our customers as we steadfastly meet the vehicular and transportation needs in Nigeria.”

He advised their existing and potential customers to log onto this website – https:// jacnigeria.com/end-of-yearpromo/ to get their dream car today, even as he promised that a JAC car would be a remarkable gift to a friend this season. The firm said the JAC vehicles are of best quality, durable, beautifully designed with modern-day aesthetics, optimum performance and highly fuel efficient.

“JAC vehicles are tropicalized, made tough to withstand all the challenging terrains on Nigerian roads. Elizade Autoland offers JAC passenger cars, commercial vehicles and light duty trucks,” it added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Gold gains as fresh virus wave looms over economic recovery

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gold prices rose on Tuesday as a weaker dollar and a fresh wave of coronavirus infections threatened to further slow down a global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, bolstering bullion’s safe-haven appeal. Spot gold was 0.1% higher at $1,903.16 per ounce by 0801 GMT. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,906.50. “The resurgence […]
Business

FG committed to attracting more investors in power sector –Minister

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Minister of Power, Mr. Abubakar Aliyu has expressed the Federal Government’s willingness to welcome more investors in the nation’s power sector.   According to the minister, the aim is to reposition the sector for better service delivery.   Mr. Odutayo Oluseyi, the Assistant Director, Press and Public Relations said this in a statement issued […]
Business

Lagarde: ECB to decide on digital currency

Posted on Author Our Reporters

European Central Bank (ECB) President, Christine Lagarde, has said that her institution could launch a digital currency around the middle of this decade if her fellow policy makers give the project the green light this summer. “We need to make sure that we do it right – we owe it to the Europeans,” Lagarde said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica