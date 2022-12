JAC Motor offers N1m discount in End of Year promo

JAC Motors Nigeria has unveiled a special end-of-year promo for its numerous existing customers as well as potential customers across the country.

The company says it wants its customers to celebrate holidays and the festive season in a grand style through its latest sales promotion tagged, ‘JAC Motors End of Year Promo’.

It says in a statement that it will give a discount of N1 million on any of the JAC models purchased during the promo period, which will run till January 10, 2023. This, according to the auto firm, is to enable the buyers to use the N1 million for other essential items needed for the family during the festive period.

Already, the auto firm says players in both the public and private sectors are already taking advantage of the promo to acquire quality vehicles this season and enjoy the mouthwatering discount.

It says, “Festive periods are synonymous with the act of giving. JAC Motors will, as part of the End of Year Promo, give its customers not just the N1 million discount on every car purchased but also ample value-added services that come with after-sale support to strengthen the durability and performances of all vehicles purchased.

Now is your chance to drive your dream JAC car in this season of giving.” Explaining why JAC Motors is offering the unique end-of-year promo, the Head of Brand and Marketing Communication of the company, Mr. Franklyn Okotie, stated that the year had its fair share of challenges for everyone.

“There is no better way and time than now to thank all our customers who go the extra mile to make the JAC brand stronger and continually promote us. For this reason and more, we will always support and positively impact our customers as we steadfastly meet the vehicular and transportation needs in Nigeria.”

He advised their existing and potential customers to log onto this website – https:// jacnigeria.com/end-of-yearpromo/ to get their dream car today, even as he promised that a JAC car would be a remarkable gift to a friend this season. The firm said the JAC vehicles are of best quality, durable, beautifully designed with modern-day aesthetics, optimum performance and highly fuel efficient.

“JAC vehicles are tropicalized, made tough to withstand all the challenging terrains on Nigerian roads. Elizade Autoland offers JAC passenger cars, commercial vehicles and light duty trucks,” it added.

