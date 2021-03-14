Business

JAC Motors recording growth in Nigeria, others

The year 2020 will most probably be recorded in history as one of the most challenging years the world had to face – the human tragedy of the COVID- 19 pandemic and the devastating impact on business across the globe.

 

The automotive industry was not spared the subsequent effect of this pandemic, with some domestic markets experiencing extraordinary challenging trading conditions. However, the JAC Motors Group, one of the rising stars in the automotive industry, has announced that its annual sales in the Chinese domestic market have grown to 453 000 units.

 

This sales performance is 7.6 per cent higher YoY despite new-vehicle sales of the most prominent car market in the world declining by 1.4 per cent YoY, mainly due to the impact of COVID-19.

 

Similarly, in Nigeria, JAC Motors has maintained its market growth since its market inception in 2017 and consistently grew its sales over this period despite the decline of new-car sales of 2.8 per cent and 21.9 per cent in 2019 and 2020.

The innovative, newlylaunched N55EV is a thoroughly tested electric truck from JAC Motors, fitted with its latest onboard EV technology. It is safe, reliable, comfortable, and economical and regarded as the perfect light truck option for logistic businesses.

 

Increased dealer footprint to cater to a bigger target audience. In July 2017, JAC Motors introduced its pick-up and commercial range of trucks in the Nigerian market, marking a significant breakthrough for the company, which entered the African market through Algeria in 2002. Since then, the company has steadily grown its African footprint and is currently exporting to 28 different countries on the continent.

 

“From the time we introduced the JAC Motors brand to the Nigerian motoring public, our biggest priorities have been the extension of our dealer network and the implementation of rigid after- sales service capabilities, including a five-year/150 000-kilometre manufacturer warranty,” says Karl Heinz Göbel, Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa, JAC Motors Before the Covid-19 lockdown hit Nigeria last year, the company has extended its local product range by introducing the all-new T8 double-cab bakkie with its eye-catching design.

 

The T8 bakkie, available in 4×2 and 4×4 guise, slots in above the T6 double-cab range and now leads the company’s quest in the lifestyle segment of the local bakkie market.

 

The all-new T8 pick-up is the most advanced pick-up ever to be developed by JAC Motors in China and is exported to more than 40 countries worldwide.

 

The T8 boasts a highly responsive 1.9-litre turbo-diesel power-plant paired to a six-speed manual transmission that effortlessly reigns in all the torque available throughout its powerband. JAC motors Paul

