News

Jack Dorsey Launches Twitter Alternative App On Android

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

A new app created by Twitter’s co-founder and ex-CEO, Jack Dorsey, as an alternative to the Elon Musk-owned platform, has just initiated a version for Android users.

The alternative platform, Bluesky, promises to be a future-thinking “social internet” that allows users with more choices and frees people from platforms.

The app is still in development and only available to access through an invite code.

Dorsey began working on Bluesky as a side project in 2019 with funding from Twitter, and it was first rolled out to iOS users in late February.

Many users of Bluesky say the app’s current beta version is similar to a pared-down copy of Twitter, Tech Crunch said.

However, demand for the exclusive app has been growing, and the platform reportedly has about 20,000 users in its current form.

In the nearest future, the app developers hope to give users “algorithmic choice,” which would allow them to choose how content is fed onto their screens, instead of a one-fits-all algorithm controlled by the app developers.

Mariam Adebukola

Related Articles
News

Get to know LittyKavinci, an emerging Ohioan talent

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  As a city in America’s Midwest, Ohio has a proud history of contributing to the wider national discourse on issues affecting Black emancipation and other critical subjects. It has also produced some of the most innovative rap acts that defined the creative explosion of the 2010s including Kid Cudi and TrippieRedd. Another artist is […]
News

2023 Presidential Election Most Controversial In History – Obi

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

…..Says Nigerians robbed by the institutions, leaders The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi has said that the February 25 presidential election would go down as one of the most controversial elections ever conducted in Nigeria. Obi who spoke at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday said he regretted that […]
News

PSC advocates recruitment of 20,000 Police Constables annually

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Mr Onyemuche Nnamani, the Commissioner, representing South East in the Police Service Commission (PSC), has called on the Federal Government to increase the number of Constables recruited into the Nigeria Police to 20,000 annually. Nnamani made the call while addressing newsmen on Monday in Abuja. He said the call to increase the annual recruitment of […]

Leave a Comment