Jack Dorsey Launches Twitter Alternative App On Android

A new app created by Twitter’s co-founder and ex-CEO, Jack Dorsey, as an alternative to the Elon Musk-owned platform, has just initiated a version for Android users.

The alternative platform, Bluesky, promises to be a future-thinking “social internet” that allows users with more choices and frees people from platforms.

The app is still in development and only available to access through an invite code.

Dorsey began working on Bluesky as a side project in 2019 with funding from Twitter, and it was first rolled out to iOS users in late February.

Many users of Bluesky say the app’s current beta version is similar to a pared-down copy of Twitter, Tech Crunch said.

However, demand for the exclusive app has been growing, and the platform reportedly has about 20,000 users in its current form.

In the nearest future, the app developers hope to give users “algorithmic choice,” which would allow them to choose how content is fed onto their screens, instead of a one-fits-all algorithm controlled by the app developers.