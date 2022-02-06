Jackson-Akinwumi: History beckons as first Nigerian to US Supreme Court

President Joe Biden has said he will nominate a Black woman, a Nigeria to the US Supreme Court for the first time in history. She would fill the vacancy left by retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

Candace Jackson-Akinwumi has been noted as one of the most likely potential nominees for a Supreme Court appointment under President Joe Biden.

“I’ve made no decision except (the) person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity,” Biden said in an address from the White House. “And that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court.”

Jackson-Akiwumi, born in 1979 is married to her husband Eric Akiwumi, who is a Nigerian-American.

She is an American attorney and judge serving as a United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit since July 2021.

She was previously a staff attorney at the federal defender program in the Northern District of Illinois from 2010 to 2020 and a partner at Zuckerman Spaeder in Washington, D.C., where she focused on complex civil litigation, white collar criminal defence, and investigations from 2020 to 2021.

Jackson-Akiwumi received her Bachelor of Arts, with honours, from Princeton University in 2000 and her Juris Doctor from Yale Law School in 2005. At Yale, she served as a senior editor on the Yale Law Journal.

If everything goes according to the plan, she will be the only Black female judge, according to Chicago Suntimes. The U.S. Senate confirmed Judge Jackson- Akiwumi the Seventh Circuit with bipartisan support by a vote of 53-40.

Her nomination was widely supported in the legal c o m m u – nity. She r e c e i v e d letters of s u p p o r t from num e r o u s civil rights organizations, as well as from 91 former colleagues, 134 members of the Northern District of Illinois Bar, and 41 fellow law clerks, each of which included prosecutors, public defenders, judges, law firm partners and corporate counsels.

A letter written by young attorneys mentored by the Judge Jackson-Akiwumi described the future judge’s personal temperament and qualifications: “We admire Judge Jackson-Akiwumi’s unflinching integrity and have seen firsthand how foundational ethics guide her decisions. Her sense of fairness, honesty, and grace infuse her professional conduct, whether dealing with clients, opposing counsel, or colleagues . . . .

She is a highly effective communicator, sensitive to the needs of a wide range of people, from clients with little familiarity with the legal system, to students with minimal legal exposure, to judges before whom she appears. She moves through the world with kindness and wit.

The unique gifts that made us choose Candace as a mentor would make her an exceptional judge, and a great credit to the federal bench.”

