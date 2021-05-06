Jackson Lintz On Why You Should Optimize Your Social Media Accounts

News

Over the years, social media has become more than a way to connect with friends, family, and associates. It has become a virtual venue for creative expression, critical thinking, entertainment, and an indispensable tool for business growth.
Growth is the reason why social media management is one of the main focuses of HighKey Agency. HighKey COO Jackson Lintz shares three significant reasons why every business should optimize their social media accounts.
Social media helps businesses reach a mass audience.
By utilizing social media, companies can cast a wide net and connect to people from all over the world. Lintz says broadening your reach is crucial for attracting more customers and clients because it introduces the brand to people who would otherwise never come in contact with it. Jackson Lintz says the global pandemic has forced people to favor online connections over physical ones, making it easier to reach customers online.
Social media allows businesses to build solid connections with their clients.
Social media has made it easier than ever for companies to contact customers and vice versa. This unimpeded access to feedback allows businesses to form a solid connection with their clients.
Social media promotes long-term brand trust and authenticity.
By reaching a mass audience and maintaining these solid connections online, businesses can establish themselves at the forefront of their respective industry.
Lintz follows his own advice and uses social media to promote the HighKey brand online. HighKey uploads educational and entertaining content on multiple platforms daily and focuses on always reaching a bigger audience with better content.
HighKey makes strong connections in the industry by providing excellent service to its various clients. Lintz says taking the initiative to reach out directly on Instagram and other platforms can form a solid relationship with new clients. These practices have helped the HighKey brand stay on top of their game and prove their expertise.
To successfully gain the benefits of social media management, Jackson says, “long-term thinking has to be in play.” According to Lintz, even if social media can grow your business, the ultimate factor that determines success is commitment. ”Social media is a means to an end,” says Lintz. According to Jackson Lintz, consistency in churning out quality output and excellent service will determine how far you will go.

