Jackson sworn in as first black woman US Supreme Court Justice

Ketanji Brown Jackson has been sworn in as the newest associate Supreme Court justice, becoming the first black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court. The appointment follows one of the most consequential Supreme Court terms in recent memory, with significant rulings on abortion and gun rights. Ms Jackson, 51, will replace Justice Stephen Breyer, joining the court’s three-member liberal minority, reports the BBC. She accepts “the solemn responsibility” of the role, she said in a statement. The former public defender joins the court at a tumultuous period in its history. The nine-member court is currently split between six Republican-appointed justices and three picked by Democrats.

