Jacob in the Bible is the number one ‘Yahoo boy’ – Nigerian prophet

A white garment Nigerian prophet identified as Abiodun has sparked an outrage on social media after he said Jacob in the Bible is the number one Yahoo boy and 419 kingpin.

He made the statement in a new video which has since going viral on social media. The cleric stated that Jacob performed all kinds of fraud to the point that he fraudulently got married to two sisters.

He wrote: “When talking about Yahoo boys, 419, Jacob in the Bible is number one. Honestly, in my own opinion.

 

Number 419 kingpin is Jacob. He stole in every way. He got to his in-laws house, he used fraud. He got married to two sisters from the same mother. There was no wonder he didn’t perform” Yahoo Boy is the common name for internet fraudsters in Nigeria, they engage in romance scam, Email fraud, money laundering and other crimes. The pastor’s comment has since left social media users in splits as to the appropriateness of his comparison.

