Jada Pollock: It is humiliating to be called Wizkid’s third baby mama

Wizkid’s manager, Jada Pollock, says it is “so humiliating” to be referred to as the singer’s third baby mama by the media. The US-born music executive first met the ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner in 2012 during an event in Lagos. Their relationship became public in 2017 after they welcomed Zion Balogun — who happens to be Wizkid’s third son. In a Twitter session with her fans on Friday, the entrepreneur said it is “discriminating” that blogs prefer to address her as Wizkid’s third baby mama. Pollock said despite her career strides –which includes managing Chris Brown — she does not get enough credit when mentioned in the media. “I think about this…It’s so degrading & discriminating when I’m referred to as Wizkid’s 3rd baby mother before addressing me professionally by my name,” she wrote. “The credit of my journey/experience is so underrated. The sad thing is, it’s our own blogs that don’t heighten and uplift each other.” When asked if she loves Wizkid, Pollock replied: “With all my heart! I have never loved anyone like this in my lifetime. Our love is magical.” The talent manager also addressed rumours that Wizkid and Tems are dating following the success of ‘Essence’, their hit collaborative project. “Tems is one of da best female artist 2 come out of the continent! Her artistry is unmatched. Yet our own will be the first to try & change da narrative & perception of her character. Instead of letting her shine like da she is & celebrating da achievements of what ‘Essence’ has done,” she wrote.

