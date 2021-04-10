Jada Pollock responds to Wisekid’s misrepresentation of Wizkid’s music

Wizkid’s manager and baby mama Jada Pollock, has reacted to the reports of an artiste, ‘Wise Kid’, copying his music to boost his streaming numbers on different music streaming platforms. Pollock in a tweet shared via her Twitter page on Thursday said her team is working round the clock to get the illegal downloads off all streaming platforms.

“RCA have been actively working on taking down the illegal uploads across all digital platforms from Thursday morning. Relating to the fraudulent “Wisekid” account. Thank you Wizkid FC for your dedication and patience. It does not go unnoticed,” she tweeted. Wise Kid caused uproar on social media after a new discovery about his music and how it has been receiving major streaming because of Wizkid.

The singer’s album, ‘Lasgidi Made’, is said to be a replica of Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ album. According to reports, the singer’s album has been gaining a lot streaming from unsuspecting fans who mistook it for Wizkid’s. Wise Kid, however, came out to deny any knowledge of what many have called a dubious act. “Pls I don’t want wahala oo ..

I’m just an upcoming artiste. I know nothing about this and please am not the one distributing Wizkid album on apply music. I have my company that distributes my music for me so I know nothing about this news spreading all over the internet Thank,” he tweeted.

Like this: Like Loading...