Multi-talented filmmaker and producer, Jadesola Osiberu, has been able to make an impact as one of the most successful female filmmakers. Jadesola won Best Director at the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCAs) and got an Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Director nomination. With movies such as Isoken (2017), Sugar Rush (2019), Brotherhood (2022), her latest film, Gangs of Lagos, which is currently streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, Jadesola has indeed changed the face of filmmaking in Nigeria. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Jade as she sometime called spoke on the making of the rave movie ‘Gangs of Lagos’, female involvement in filmmaking, coming projects etc. Excerpts:

How did you come up with the idea for Gangs of Lagos?

Twelve years ago, while I was shooting a series called “Giddy Up” in Isale Eko, across the window from where we were, I could see into another building’s window section and the people living there. Immediately, they became characters in my story. I saw a mother cooking dinner and feeding her children. I thought about what it would feel like to live in Isale Eko, stuck there yet desiring more for yourself and your children. I wanted to humanize people who lead lives we don’t understand. It’s a revelatory film. It shows political thuggery. It’s a story about empathy, dreams and love. I also hope people are entertained.

What then is the story behind Gangs of Lagos?

This is a story about friendship, family, and destiny. As a culture, we believe in destiny and fate, and there are spiritual themes in the film. Oba’s parents seem to be fighting for his soul. Because he is a male child born in the Isale Eko community, his mother who is a white-garm e n t Christian tries to change t h e p a t h c reated for him. His f a t h e r was an African spiritualist who gained his powers through traditional means and his mother fears he will follow in his father’s footsteps and die young, which is why she struggles to get him out. He meets a gangster called Ninalowo who sends him to school and sells him a dream of a better life outside the community. In reality, however, that same dream leads him back to the path that was originally predicted for him, but he doesn’t know it.

What’s the role of women in the production and how important is it to have women in key roles?

Lala Akindoju who is my friend and someone I have collaborated with on projects from my first production Giddy Up is also a producer on this film. One of the first things I do when I have ideas is call h e r up and ask her what she thinks about it. She usually thinks my ideas are crazy, but she also thinks that I can achieve my dreams and is willing to go along with me on those journeys. It is so important to me as a woman to have someone like that in my corner and I’m thankful to her. Maryam who’s the line manager held the set and production together and she’s a powerhouse of a producer. A lot of the special effects, makeup were done by women for the gory scenes. There were a lot of fight sequences that required blood and prosthetics. I called them the blood sisters; they also were in charge of some stunts and training women to perform stunts. Women were in charge of delivering the quality of film that we wanted. Women were so key in making the film happen.

What were some of the challenges you faced in making this film?

Shooting in Lagos was definitely a challenge. It’s an unpredictable city. You can make several plans but the dynamic nature of the city can throw you off balance (from street harassment because most of the scenes were shot outside) to just being in Nigeria.

How did you bring together the talents for Gangs of Lagos, and do you think they met your expectations?

I had worked with Tobi Bakare on Sugar Rush, and I had always been curious about him in other roles. I sent him an IG DM saying, ‘look I have something for you, it’s quite significant but I’ll get Lala Akindoju to train you but I envision you doing it.’ He was excited and said, ‘let’s do it.’ Also with Adesua, I was eager to have her cast in a role far from the pretty girl or the romantic interest.

I wanted to see her in something gritty. I had seen Chike in several shows and I wanted him to play his character who’s also a musician. I’m a huge fan of Chioma Chukwuka and I knew I needed her to play a mum. Her scenes were few but I was looking for someone experienced to pull them off because her scenes were heavy.

I really wanted older actors in various roles. Ola Rotimi stood out at the auditions and this was amazing because the character he was auditioning for is Kazeem and he has the most unique role. Kareem’s character progression in the film is one that only a talented actor can pull off, and Ola Rotimi fits the bill immediately. It was actually a very Yoruba role so I wanted a Yoruba actor to play it. I initially offered the role to a different actor but Demi Banwo recommended Ola Rotimi who’s a theatre actor and someone I had never heard of, but at the auditions, he nailed it and I knew I had found Kazeem. Yes, they met my expectation.

How did you ensure that the film accurately represented the people and culture of Lagos, while still appealing to global audience?

For me, it was important that I actually used Isale Eko for the film, but I also wanted a majority of the actors used in these scenes to be people from Isale Eko. Background actors and extras are actually everyday people from Isale Eko who had never acted. We also used the iconic masquerade, Eyo, in a way that has never been used before; it’s a big part of the film. To me, appealing to a global audience is about telling your story authentically. Once you’re authentic and tell a tale based on global themes, anyone can relate to it.

What was the vibe on set like?

On the last day of shooting Gangs of Lagos, August 18, 2021, Tobi organised the cast and crew. They surprised me by running towards me in the middle of the night. I ran for safety because I thought they were zombies. It was my birthday. We laughed about it and they gave a speech. That’s the vibe the cast and crew had.

How important do you think it is for Nigerian stories and perspectives to be represented on a global scale?

African and Nigerian stories being told on a large scale is the only way we can be humanized as a people, because the world is largely dominated by stories about Americans. When there are no specifics, people tend to be generalized. So, I believe our stories need to be told to encourage foreign interaction with who we really are to avoid us being reduced to poverty and fraud.

What other projects are you working on currently and what can audiences expect from you in the future?

I signed a three-year contract with Prime Video and the audience can expect a wide array of films with different genres over the next couple of years.

What advice do you have for aspiring filmmakers and storytellers in Nigeria?

My advice is always to start. Find a story that you and your friends can tell. Mobile phones these days have good video quality, use them to tell short stories you care about and collaborate with people who are around you. Like Ashe said, start where you are, create stories that are around your values and as the values are seen, the opportunities you’re looking for will come. If you keep chasing opportunities without adding value, you’ll end up being stuck in a rut.