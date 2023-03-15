Jafojo, Dayo Israel Mobilise Ikeja Youths For Sanwo-Olu’s Re-election

Ahead of the Saturday governorship and House of Assembly elections, Hon Adewale Jafojo, son of the former deputy governor of Lagos State and the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Dayo Israel have mobilised the Youths of Ikeja to come out on en mass and vote for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The APC leaders charged the youths in Ikeja to come out in their numbers and make their votes count for Gov Sanwo-Olu’s continuity in office.

Speaking at the gathering organised by Jafojo tagged, “Jafojo Youth Supports for Sanwo-Olu” which was held at the historic Oluwaleimu Youth Centre in Ikeja yesterday.

While addressing the teeming youth in attendance in his opening remarks, Jafojo reiterated his firm support for Gov Sanwo-Olu’s re-election, while acknowledging the roles of the youth in actualising this.

He said, “It is on the record that you did well during the last presidential election to ensure the election of our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is the president-elect.

“While commending you for supporting our party the APC, we need to urge you to keep up the momentum and mobilise your colleagues in order to make a remarkable statement with your numerical strength in the coming election on Saturday,” he said.

Also at the gathering was the National Youth Leader of the APC, Hon Dayo Israel who delivered the keynote address.

He emphasised on the importance of intensifying efforts towards the re-election of Gov Sanwo-Olu.

Dayo also appealed to the youth present to see Gov Sanwo-Olu’s re-election as a duty that must not fail, while encouraging them to never relent in their efforts.

While giving the vote of thanks, Hon Lolade Shonibare, one of the apex leaders in Ikeja, likewise implored the youth to ensure victory for all the APC candidates at the polls on Saturday.

Recall that Hon Adewale Jafojo has been at the forefront of championing the cause of Gov Sanwo-Olu’s Continuity in office. He recently organised a Jafojo Food Bank, an initiative that was meant to reach out to the people within the Ikeja Federal Constituency in line with his strong support for Gov Sanwo-Olu’s re-election.

