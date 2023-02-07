Jafojo, MC Oluomo’s wife, others drum up support for Tinubu/Shettima

Nigerians in Diaspora on February 4 had a grand rally to drum up support for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential race at the Riverdale City Hall in Atlanta, Georgia. The town hall meeting, which was hosted by some dedicated lovers of Asiwaju Tinubu led by Alhaja Adewunmi Akinsanya and Hon. Adewale Jafojo (Director of Mobilisation Directorate, APC-USA Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council), also include Chief Bolaji Oduleye, Chief Nana Yekini, Chief Azeem Adewale, Mrs Ayo Aderibigbe and Otunba Saheed Ashogbon.

In her welcome address, Akinsanya, wife of Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, fondly called MC Oluomo, chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee, and former chairman of the state branch of the National Union of Road TransportWorkers(NURTW), chargedfellowbelieversinAsiwajuandNigeriansin general togivetheirsupporttoAsiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his runningmatefor thepresidentialelection, sayingthatnoone else among the present crop of leaders possess the kind of undeniablepassion for Nigeria like Tinubu, adding that the rally is targeted at sensitising Nigerians on the need to vote for him and the APC.

