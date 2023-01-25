Jagaban Army: PDP’s claims of parallel army illogical – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, has dismissed as illogical claims by the PDP that its unit of vote canvassers dubbed the ‘Jagaban Army’ is a parallel army instituted to foment violence and rival the country’s recognised armed forces. He said this in a statement released on Monday announcing the rebranding of the unit as ‘Jagaban Movement.’ This, the statement said, was out of respect for ‘national sensibilities’ and to lay to rest the ‘sensational and misleading claims of the opposition party, including its latest irresponsible call to the president to convene a National Security Council over a non-issue.’

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...