Jagaban Army peaceful, democratic group –APC Youth Leader

Posted on Author Patrick Okohue

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel has said that the recently inaugurated Jagaban’s Army is a peaceful, democratic organisation of grassroots canvassers for Tinubu/Shettima and the APC, formed for the sole purpose of canvassing for votes in the coming election. Reacting to insinuations in some circles that the group was created to cause disruption in the process, the APC youth leader said, “the Jagaban’s Army is a sub-directorate of the recently-inaugurated APC National Youth Wing Campaign Council. Its branding as an ‘army’ was informed by the popular regarding of political canvassers as ‘foot soldiers’. “Nevertheless, it is a peaceful and democratic organisation of young canvassers whose task is to facilitate support and ensure the poll’s success of the APC in the General Elections, beginning with the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima.”

 

News Top Stories

NANS protests in Abuja, accuses FG of insincerity with ASUU

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), yesterday took to the streets to protest the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).   The protest was in fulfilment of an ultimatum given by the students’ body last week, where it warned that it would embark on a nationwide protest and block major […]
News

Nigerian entrepreneur, Joel Popoola, chosen to improve UK-Africa trade

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Nigerian tech entrepreneur, Joel Popoola, has been selected to head up a task force aiming to improve trading ties between Africa and the United Kingdom. Joel Popoola, digital democracy campaigner and creator of the Rate Your Leader app is to lead a Special Interest Group for Africa established by the UK’s Institute of Directors […]
News

Dozens killed in Israeli religious festival crush

Posted on Author Reporter

  At  least 44 people have been killed in a stampede at a religious festival in the north-east of Israel. The national emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA) said dozens more had been wounded at the Lag B’Omer festival, at the foot of Mount Meron, reports the BBC. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described it as […]

