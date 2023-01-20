Jagaban Army peaceful, democratic group –APC Youth Leader

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel has said that the recently inaugurated Jagaban’s Army is a peaceful, democratic organisation of grassroots canvassers for Tinubu/Shettima and the APC, formed for the sole purpose of canvassing for votes in the coming election. Reacting to insinuations in some circles that the group was created to cause disruption in the process, the APC youth leader said, “the Jagaban’s Army is a sub-directorate of the recently-inaugurated APC National Youth Wing Campaign Council. Its branding as an ‘army’ was informed by the popular regarding of political canvassers as ‘foot soldiers’. “Nevertheless, it is a peaceful and democratic organisation of young canvassers whose task is to facilitate support and ensure the poll’s success of the APC in the General Elections, beginning with the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima.”

