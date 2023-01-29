News

Jaguar Land Rover returns to profit after cost cutting cost

Jaguar Land Rover swung to a profit in the fourth quarter of 2023 after early rounds of cost cutting at the UK’s largest carmaker. The business posted £120 million of pre-tax profit from January to March, after £149 million in redundancy costs, although for the full year to March it suffered a £3.6 billion loss. This was in part due to a large writedown from the third quarter. The company posted losses in the first three quarters of the past year. JLR has been hit by slowing sales in China, a slump in demand for diesel in the UK and Europe, as well as lacklustre demand for some models in the crowded compact sport utility vehicle segment. The company launched a £2.5 billion turnaround programme last year, including plans to remove about 4,500 staff, predominantly managers. The group wrote down £3.1 billion in the third quarter due to falling demand for some of its newest vehicles, as well as for diesel technology that has been hit by political opposition and the threat of bans in some areas. The business made an annual loss of £358 million once the writedown and the redundancy costs from the final quarter were taken out. Sales in the final quarter were down £461m to £7.1 billion, with higher revenues in the UK offsetting another slide in China.

Annual vehicle sales in China fell 34 per cent, far steeper than the 8 per cent fall seen across the industry, dropping below 100,000 vehicles. This means China has dropped to become the company’s fourth-largest market after the US, Europe and the UK. UK sales rose 8.4 per cent to 118,000, while US sales climbed 8.1 per cent to 133,000,despite both markets seeing a dip in overall demand across the industry. Total global vehicle sales fell 5.8 per cent to 565,000. The turnaround programme, which began late last year, has already taken £1.25 billion of costs out of the business, said Ralf Speth, chief executive. “We are taking concerted action to reduce complexity and to transform our business through cost and cash flow improvements,” he said. “We will go forward as a transformed company that is leaner and fitter, building on the sustained investment of recent years in new products and the autonomous, connected, electric and shared technologies that will drive future demand.”

One of the aims of JLR’s longer-term turnaround programme is to refocus its product line-up, which has seen the company launch some vehicles that compete against others within its fleet. Of its 13 models, only four saw sales rise during the year: the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, as well as the Jaguar I-Pace and E-Pace models, which are both made by contract manufacturer Magna Steyr in Austria. JLR has launched the new Range Rover Evoque, traditionally one of its best-selling models, and will relaunch the Defender, an off-roader steeped in heritage and nostalgia but is expected to sell modest volumes.

 

