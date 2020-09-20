Jaguar reveals facelifted F-Pace with new engines

For the 2021 model year, Jaguar is giving its F-Pace SUV an update to keep it fresh in the ever-growing SUV segment.

The Jaguar F-Pace joined the SUV stable in 2016 and for the 2021 model year, the British marque is giving its F-Pace an update to keep it relevant in the ever-growing SUV segment. Slated to go on sale in South Africa in early 2021, the refreshed Jaguar F-Pace’s exterior changes are subtle. It boasts a more assured presence, featuring a new sculpted bonnet with a wider power bulge and smoother, more precisely defined surfaces.

The front grille has now been enlarged and now boasts the brand’s heritage logo-inspired ‘diamond’ detailing, while the side fender vents now feature the iconic Leaper emblem. The front bumper is new and boasts reworked air intakes as well as dark mesh details.

It comes with new superslim all-LED quad headlights with double J Daytime Running Light signatures and buyers can add the Pixel LED technology at an additional charge. Premium LED technology is fitted as standard across the range and is available with Auto High Beam Assist on SE and HSE models. Like the front, the rear comes fitted with new slimline lights that feature Jaguar’s double chicane graphic borrowed from the I-Pace.

The bumper boasts a new design as well as the tailgate. Jaguar reveals facelifted Jaguar F-Pace with new engines Inside, the new Jaguar FPace boasts a new interior that is bolder and more dynamic than the outgoing model. There is a new centrallymounted 11.4-inch curvedglass HD touchscreen plus a new Drive Selector. Authentic finishes include open-pore wood veneers and aluminium. There is also a new 12.3-inch HD Interactive Driver Display with enhanced graphics and a configurable layout.

New door casings, featuring a new 360-degree grab handle, provide easier access and increased storage for drinks bottles and other items, while the electric window switches are moved down from the top of the door roll, putting them within easier reach of occupants.

New seats feature wider cushioning, new massage functions and enhanced coverage of the heated and cooling areas. An embossed Jaguar Leaper features on all occupant headrests on selected models, while a set of ‘Est.1935 Jaguar Coventry’ upholstery tags highlight the brand’s heritage.

