Jail attacks: Shoot anyone that breaches security – Aregbesola

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, IBADAN

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Ar e g b e s o l a , yesterday described the custodial correctional centres in the country as red and danger zones, ordering its officials to shoot dead anybody who breaches its security for whatever reason.

 

The former governor of Osun State said this while addressing the officials of the facility at the Agodi and Olomi/Olunde Maximum security Correctional Centres in Ibadan when he visited to assess the condition of the facilities.

 

He was later conducted round the amenities by the Deputy Controller of Corrections, Agodi Correctional Centre, Mr. Olusola Olufemi. Worried by the recent attacks on correctional centres by bandits, as well as, jail breaks in some parts of the country, Aregbesola, said: “If there is breach here and the culprits or convicts are not restrained within the period recommended by law, of what use is the apprehension of the work of the police and the trial by the Judiciary? You are central to the maintenance of law and order.

“I’m here to let you know your position in maintaining law and order, guaranteeing peace and security.

 

So wherever you find yourself either in the workshop or in the office premises, you are there to take care of those who are desirous of acquiring skills to make them useful to the society and to themselves.

 

“The most important assignment of everyone here therefore is the security of this facility. I mean this facility must be impregnable.

You must ensure the security impregnability of this facility. It is a red zone, a danger zone.

 

