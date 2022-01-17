News

Jail attacks: Shoot dead anyone that breaches security – Aregbesola

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Monday described the custodial correctional centres in the country as red and danger zones, ordering its officials to shoot dead anybody who breaches its security for whatever reason.

The former governor of Osun State said this while addressing the officials of the facility at the Agodi and Olomi/Olunde Maximum security Correctional Centres in Ibadan when he visited to assess the condition of the facilities. He was later conducted round the amenities by the Deputy Controller of Corrections, Agodi Correctional Centre, Mr. Olusola Olufemi.

Worried by the recent attacks on correctional centres by bandits, as well as, jail breaks in some parts of the country, Aregbesola, said: “If there is breach here and the culprits or convicts are not restrained within the period recommended by law, of what use is the apprehension of the work of the police and the trial by the Judiciary? You are central to the maintenance of law and order.

“I’m here to let you know your position in maintaining law and order, guaranteeing peace and security. So wherever you find yourself either in the workshop or in the office premises, you are there to take care of those who are desirous of acquiring skills to make them useful to the society and to themselves.

“The most important assignment of everyone here therefore is the security of this facility. I mean this facility must be impregnable. You must ensure the security impregnability of this facility. It is a red zone, a danger zone. Whoever attempts to breach the facility is already dead. Don’t shoot to disable. He must not live to tell the story. Another person must tell his story because it is a suicide mission for anyone to do that.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

100 arrested as illegal miners invade Niger communities

Posted on Author Daniel Atori MINNA

Over 100 artisanal miners have been arrested by the joint security task force at illegal mining sites in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.   The Chairman of the council, Suleiman Chukuba, said, “Over 1,000 artisan miners have taken over about four communities in the local government with their operational sites at Shakwata and […]
News

Attack on Ortom: Gov’s kinsmen disown group

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Kinsmen of Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, operating under the auspices of Indigenous Youth Group of Mbawa (IPOM) in Makurdi and Guma Local Government Areas, yesterday distanced themselves from the allegation by “Tyo-Mu Concerned Youth Vanguard” that the governor was attacked in their territory during a land grabbing outing. Addressing a news conference in Makurdi, […]
News

NLC wades into Kano govt, tricycle operators’ crisis

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Kano State chapter has waded into the debacle between thousands of tricycles riders and the state government, calling on the operators to quickly call off their two-day-old industrial action.   Reaching an amicable resolution, which gave birth to the calling-off of the strike action yesterday, Kano State NLC Chairman, Kabiru […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica