Jailbreak, a global issue, says Aregbesola

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, in this media interaction organised by the Presidential Media Team speaks on various issues regarding jailbreaks, encumbrances being faced in passports issuance and the readiness of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to provide adequate security at the oncoming general elections. LAWRENCE OLAOYE was there and reports

What will you say was responsible for the unprecedented number of prison breaks in this administration, especially the most daring one at Kuje?

It is the season. I know you don’t want to hear it. Have we had what we are having in Nigeria today before? It is the season and it’s global. Why are we having assassinations in America? Bad as it is, it is horrible but in America, people get killed every second. In California, within the last one week in America, 20 people have been killed. Now, you asked why? It has nothing to do with technology; it could even be linked to climate change. When things are hard and people who cannot manage their own stability resort to those type of things. You can’t say there is no terrorism in Nigeria, we are managing it.

You can’t say there is no banditry in Nigeria, we are managing it. It is because of the level of insecurity in Nigeria and we are arising to it. It is as simple as that. There is tension. Nigerians, just like the rest of the world, was kept incommunicado for 90 days straight. Let’s not look at COVID-19 alone, the remaining 120 days on and off. Don’t you think that those things will have impact on the society. And, in any case, how to assess as government is this: What did you not do? As at today, there’s no single inmate of our facilities that is not captured biometrically and that is the best we can do. We’re still working on DNA, which is another way of identifying them.

We have met with all agencies, institutions that can use the biometric we have to trace and arrest them. They are doing their best. The most effective agency in capturing them is still the Police Force. They are doing wonderfully well. The technology that we expected will be effective in capturing them is not as effective. Like I would normally tell people, they can only run and they cannot hide!

If they go out of circulation for now but because they cannot change their biometric, whenever they come out they will be exposed and therefore arrested if they have not died. So, we are doing the best we can to ensure that it will be difficult for anybody to attack our facilities. You may not know that some had attempted and we have sent them back to their makers. Just take it; it is no longer a game as usual. We are equipping our men to on their own defend those facilities. And those sister agencies are equally upping their capacity to protect and defend our facilities. And we’re improving the design of our facilities to make it almost impregnable.

So it’s sad, we are not happy that the facilities are being attacked but it’s a function of the season that we will be deceiving ourselves if we don’t admit. There is this popular maxim from school: “Tell no lies, claim no easy victories.” So we are up to it. So, whoever attempts to dare our will, will not live to tell the story. How many of the inmates are still missing? Many.

They are very many. For details, the Comptroller-General of Prisons will tell you but if I say many, what’s essential is what steps did we take? None of the inmates of our facilities either awaiting trial, or convicted are without their biometric capture. If we have your biometric you are exposed. There is no international airport that you will go to today that you will not have photographs of all these people.

They are on our website, papers carried them; they are on social media platforms. So, what I am saying is this, it is our collective efforts. If we’re all committed to it, in no time, we’ll get them back. Every government is patient, the government is more patient than the vulture because it is not tired of desperation and the government will only cease to be when the world ceases to exist. For that reason, they will be identified, apprehended and brought back to where they should be. One of them attempted to be too clever. After realizing that he has one more month to stay, returned by himself.

He thought that we would just leave him to go. No. We have taken him back not to where he escaped from but to another place. We have taken him to the magistrate court, we charged him for fleeing from lawful custody. That is a separate charge. He is not going to be free from what he has done, he will spend every day he escaped from the facility as a given punishment. He had thought that by coming back he will only stay for one month and be released. This is to tell you that we are not as lax as you assume. We are taking every step to ensure that whoever attempts to dare our will pay squarely for it.

What’s your ministry doing to address the issue of passport scarcity?

We are working very hard to actualize the domestication of the production of passport booklets.

What are you doing to protect witnesses against inmates because we have a situation in Edo in 2020 where an inmate, after jailbreak, went after a witness for retribution?

Only one man escaped and had to go back. It’s bad. That man went back to attack the person who reported him, not the witness. We situated what led to it. It was the EndSARS protest in October that led to the jail break which some of the inmates exploited to escape. He has been apprehended and he is back on the death row.

Can you speak on the issue of missing persons in the North-East. Records with the Nigerian Red Cross indicated that about 25,000 people are still missing. Do you have updated figures of missing Nigerians relating to conflicts?

We did not launch any register in the ministry because it is no longer our responsibility to do what you refer to. There is a whole ministry dedicated to that That is the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs. But of course, all ministries work together. We are working with that ministry effectively to ensure that a register is developed and is properly documented. I agree that there should be a register of missing persons which should be regularly updated.

How many Nigerians have renounced their citizenship and how has the ‘Japa syndrome’ affected your ministry in terms of passports issuance?

What’s the impact of Japa on passport issuance? I want to believe it has a huge impact. There is a heavy demand on passport issuance. And if you look at the trend, it is more in the South than in the North and we are responding to it. I have told you that we issued 1,899,683 Nigerian Passports last year. And that’s a clear indication of the fact that there’s a heavy demand on passport issuance. We spoke earlier about those who are conferred with Nigeria citizenship by Mr. President. In November last year, we had a total number of 286 new Nigerians out of which 208 were by naturalization, while 78 were by registration, registration, meaning spouses of Nigerian citizens who now have become Nigerians. However, going further the Advisory Committee on Nigerian citizenship will sit on 7th of February to consider another 350 applications for naturalization, after which the successful applications will be sent to Mr. President in Council for approval. Now down to those Nigerians who renounced their citizenship, so far we have registered a total of 309. Between 2006 and 2021, 150 Nigerians renounced their citizenship. In 2022 alone around 159 Nigerians renounced their citizenship.

With the dearth of technology to monitor criminalities like the oil theft by the NSCDC, will you still say that criminals are a step ahead of the government?

What I said was that the efforts of the criminals were to beat the system. It’s not only in Nigeria. It’s an eternal struggle. As the other world is trying to beat the government, the government is trying to outwit the other world and no government will concede that struggle to the other world. If any government does, definitely it will reflect badly on the citizens because the government must be on top of all challenges. Whatever it takes, whatever is required, we will not allow the criminals to have the upper hand.

How is the Ministry of Interior harnessing the services of Vigilante Group of Nigeria to stem the high rate of insecurity?

The Vigilante Group of Nigeria is not known to us. That does not mean that it is not serving some purposes here and there. But as far as we are concerned our agency, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps is the only organisation empowered to register any security outfit. I asked the Commandant General and he told me it’s not known to them. As far as I’m concerned it’s a contraption by communities which can give them some sense of security. We are not saying they should not use them but they are not known to us. I know that governors in the South east of Nigeria came up with a body called Ebubeagu. I will like you to see how you can hook up with that organization to support your quest for security and protection. As Civil Defence, we are all over Nigeria protecting citizens to the best of our ability

How ready and equipped is the NSCDC to perform its roles in the upcoming general elections?

We are one of several security agencies mobilized to provide security and I can say without any fear of contradiction that Nigeria Civil Defence is very well prepared for the elections coming up in February and March of this year. There will be no mishap.

Recently bandits ambushed some personnel of NSCDC at a mining site. What are you doing to ensure that this does not happen again?

We will never relax in our preparedness to neutralise criminals. It’s an ongoing thing. No society has succeeded in eliminating crimes and criminals. Ours will not be an exception. What is important is our capacity to curtail, neutralise, apprehend and bring to justice criminals and therefore end their nefarious acts.

