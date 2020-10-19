Jailbreak: Edo declares 24-hour curfew

The government of Edo has declared a 24-hour curfew following the violence that led to a jailbreak at a correctional facility in Benin, capital of the state.

In a statement, Osarodion Ogie, Secretary to the State Government, said the curfew will remain across the state “till further notice”.

Ogie said hoodlums have hijacked the #EndSARS protest and the government would not allow continuous attacks.

“The curfew is to take effect from 4pm, October 19, 2020. This decision has become necessary because of the very disturbing incidents of vandalism and attacks on private individuals and institutions by hoodlums in the guise of #ENDSARS protesters,” the statement read.

“While the government of Edo State respects the rights of its citizens to undertake legitimate protests, it cannot sit idly when hoodlums have taken laws into their hands to cause mayhem on innocent citizens and the state.

“By the directive, schools and businesses are to shut down activities accordingly. Those who cannot move safely are to stay put between now and 4pm till calmness is restored.

“Parents are advised to rein in their children, youths and wards, to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

“The responsibility of government is to protect lives and property and maintain law and order, therefore, anyone found outside in violation of the curfew would be dealt with according to the law.”

Earlier suspected hoodlums had carried out attacks in different parts of the state often extorting money from both drivers and passersby.

