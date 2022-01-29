News

Jailbreak impossible in Ogun correctional facilities – controller

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Comptroller of Correctional Service, Ogun State Command, AbdulRasheed Alimi, yesterday allayed the fear of jailbreak in the state, stressing that, the command has put in place adequate security which according to him has made attack on correctional facilities in the state impossible.

Alimi stated this when former governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun donated bags of rice, cartons of groundnut oil and cash to correctional facilities in the state to mark his 64th birthday. The comptroller spoke against the backdrop of the wave of attacks on correctional centres across the country. It would be recalled that the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola had ordered personnel of the Nigeria Correctional Service to shoot on sight any internal and external aggressor on Custodial Centres.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Africa’s stolen artefacts must be returned to salvage our heritage, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday called for an aggressive move by Nigerians to ensure the return of the artefacts looted or illegally taken away from the country by the colonialists. He said this in his address at the launching of the International Centre for Yoruba Arts and Culture (INCEYAC) at the University of Ibadan. The […]
News

Nigeria needs more polling units for credible polls –INEC

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu has said that the commission had already received 9,777 requests for additional polling units across the country. He also declared that many Nigerians are at risk of being disenfranchised if more polling units are not created before the next elections. Yakubu made this known […]
News

Number of COVID-19 cases worldwide tops 16m

Posted on Author Reporter

  The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has topped 16 million. According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. leads the count with 4.1 million, followed by 2.3 million in Brazil and 1.3 million in India. The U.S. also has the highest number of deaths with 146,460, followed by 86,449 in Brazil […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica