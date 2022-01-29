Jailbreak impossible in Ogun correctional facilities – controller

The Comptroller of Correctional Service, Ogun State Command, AbdulRasheed Alimi, yesterday allayed the fear of jailbreak in the state, stressing that, the command has put in place adequate security which according to him has made attack on correctional facilities in the state impossible.

Alimi stated this when former governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun donated bags of rice, cartons of groundnut oil and cash to correctional facilities in the state to mark his 64th birthday. The comptroller spoke against the backdrop of the wave of attacks on correctional centres across the country. It would be recalled that the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola had ordered personnel of the Nigeria Correctional Service to shoot on sight any internal and external aggressor on Custodial Centres.

