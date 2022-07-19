Jailbreak triggers anxiety among residents

The recent invasion of the Kuje Correctional Centre and the release of many inmates, including members of the Boko Haram terrorist group, have created fear among residents of Abuja. CALEB ONWE reports

Background on Kuje Prison

T he Kuje Medium Security Correctional Centre is a facility hosting many hundreds of inmates. Apart from the regular prisoners being held there following their conviction for sundry criminal offences, there are several others remanded in the prison as suspects of crime awaiting trial.

The suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari and his other colleagues implicated in a drug deal are on remand at the custodial facility.

Other high profile inmates cooling their feet in Kuje Prison are Joshua Dariye, a former Governor of Plateau State; Jolly Nyame, a former Governor of Taraba State and Hamisu Bala (aka Wadume) the kidnap kingpin from.Taraba State.

The invasion

When members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a splinter group of the Boko Haram terrorist organisation, invaded the facility on July 5, 2022, about 879 inmates, including 64 members of Boko Haram allegedly escaped from the custodial facility.

Although the prison authorities have announced the recapture of about 443 escapees, the fact that about the same number were still at large has spiked a sense of insecurity, fears and anxiety among residents of Kuje and its environs.

Before now, Kuje the headquarters of Kuje Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), had been a hideout for criminals, especially kidnappers.

These merchants of violence and the terrorists may have had some collaboration in planning of their dastard operations.

Some parts of Kuje, such as Pegi and Kiyi communities are places where residents have resigned to fate, because of the many incidents of kidnapping that occurs in their neighbourhoods almost on a weekly, if not daily basis.

Some residents of Abuja who spoke with Inside Abuja said that the attack on the Kuje Prison has confirmed their worries about the deteriorating security situation in the Federal Capital Territory.

They accused the government of suppressing reports of insecurity in Abuja and doing little or nothing to protect lives and property of the people.

Return of military checkpoints

Inside Abuja’s findings showed that since the terrorists attack on the prison took place, residents of Abuja have been subjected to frustrating traffic gridlock, as the military has mounted check points on several major roads within the territory. Motorists and commuters coming from neighbouring states to Abuja now pass through hell on a daily basis, due to these traffic obstructions on the way. At every check point, motorists are expected to stop and allow the soldiers to search their vehicles and screen their passengers.

This is to ensure that any of the escapees who may be still loitering around the area does not slip away. The solidarity visits Unlike previous incidents, the Kuje at- tack attracted the presence of President Muhammadu Buhari, who paid a stopover visit to the prison while he was on his way to Senegal.

On seeing the magnitude of the destruction done to the prison walls, cells and vehicles, Buhari did not only express shock but attributed the incident to a failure of intelligence and ordered a thorough investigation and a comprehensive report.

In the same vein, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Bello has also visited Kuje after the attack for an on-the-spot assessment. He was not less surprised that the terrorists could launch such a deadly attack on a place like the Medium Security Custodial Centre.

Bello, who seemed to believe that the escapee inmates would still be hiding within the surrounding communities, mandated the Gomo of Kuje, HRH Haruna Jibrin and all traditional chiefs in Kuje Area Council to identify and fish out strange faces among them. Bello, who also met with the Comptroller General, Nigeria Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, described the incident as “very sad and unfortunate.”

According to the minister, such incidents threaten everybody, hence the need for everyone to support the security agencies in carrying out their assignments.

Demolition of illegal structures

In a bid to check the influx of criminal elements into Kuje and its environs, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has initiated plans to demolish all illegal structures within the Kuje town.

The demolition exercise which has been endorsed by the Kuje Area Council and its Traditional Rulers, is billed to commence after one week ultimatum. The development is coming two weeks after the attack and was made public during a Stakeholders Engagement and Sensitization Meeting.

Inside Abuja learnt that the Paramount Ruler, the Gomo of Kuje, HRH Alhaji Haruna Jibrin, has given his support and blessings to the planned clean up exercise, saying he believes and hopes it would restore sanity and most importantly, security to the town.

He noted that he has always interacted with different segments of the society in Kuje to maintain peace and order, and had looked forward to more collaborative efforts from all government agencies.

The Principal Secretary to Kuje Area Council, Abdullahi Sabo who represented, the Council’s Chairman, Abdullahi Sulaiman at the meeting, disclosed that the Council had endorsed the move by the FCTA to move in their bulldozers and commence the demolition of illegal structures.

However, he pleaded that more time should be given to allow residents move out of the shanty structures.

The taskforce

Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, who convened the Meeting, warned that after the oneweek ultimatum, the bulldozers may not be restrained from pulling down the illegal structures.

Attah said the essence of the proposed clean up was to restore order and sanity by removal of all illegal shelters that provide cover to criminal elements. He urged all the stakeholders, to use the one week notice to move out from all the illegal places to avoid unnecessary losses.

According to Attach, since everyone, including the Royal Father, Area Council, and traders, have all agreed that all contraventions to the Urban and Regional Acts, AEPB Acts must be cleared, there will be no going back on the exercise.

He said: “Based on the urgency of the matter, the Area Council will engage the stakeholders and tell everyone to clear in one week.

So, that we have a better Kuje and everyone will be happy. “Kuje will be completely cleared. The overflow from the Kuje market must be taken to the two new markets close by. Those selling perishables will be taken to the farmers market.”

