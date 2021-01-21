Jailbreaks: Govt places N250,000 reward, opens portal

The Edo State Government has placed a reward of N250,000 for information that can lead to the re-arrest of escaped prisoners from Correctional Centres in the state. This is as the government opened a portal for members of the public with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the fleeing inmates from the Medium Security Correctional Centres (MSCC) in Benin, the state capital to submit such credible information.

Managing Director Designate, Edo State Information Communication Technology Agency (ICTA), Emmanuel Magnus Eweka, in a statement, however, urged members of the public with useful information relating to the fleeing inmates to log into the portal to submit their reports. According to him, the development was in line with the recent directive by Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki on the deployment of technology to ensure the re-arrest of the fleeing inmates, while the sum of N250, 000 had been placed as reward for information that could lead to re-arrest of the inmates.

“The agency has built a website with the photographs of the fleeing inmates from the White House and Oko Prisons, as part of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s drive and recent announcement to the public on new measures to recapture the inmates that escaped from prisons in Benin, the state capital.”

