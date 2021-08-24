News

Jailed Chadian ex-leader Hissene Habre has died, says Senegal

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former Chadian President Hissene Habre, who was serving a life term in Senegal for war crimes and crimes against humanity, has died, Senegalese Justice Minister Malick Sall said Tuesday. He was 79.

“Habre is in his Lord’s hands,” Sall told the television channel TFM.

Local media said he had died of COVID-19.

Habre seized power in Chad in 1982, fleeing to Senegal in 1990 after he was in turn overthrown.

The former leader was jailed in Senegal’s capital Dakar in 2016 after an African Union-backed trial over abuses committed during years of iron-fisted rule in Chad.

*Courtesy: AFP

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Attack on schools: Atiku warns of looming danger

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said the escalation of attacks on education institutions by bandits portends danger for the country. Atiku in a statement yesterday, said the abduction of an unspecified number of undergraduates of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State on Monday, is one abduction too many. “It marks both an […]
News

TB Joshua: Ex-Malawian president condoles with Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ex-Malawian President Mrs. Joyce Banda, has sent a condolence message to Nigeria and the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) on the passage of Prophet T.B.Joshua. Banda described the late cleric a servant of the Lord that was ready to obey God at times.   She also narrated how God used Prophet T.B. Joshua to […]
News

Insecurity: Uzodinma moves to establish public safety units in MDAs as normalcy returns

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

As normalcy gradually returned to Owerri, the Imo State capital, Governor Hope Uzodinma in a bid to deepen the efforts of securing the state has directed the state Head of Service, Dr. Chibuzor Iwuagwu to set up Public Safety Units in all Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in liaison with other relevant institutions in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica