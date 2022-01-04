Business

Jain: With vaccines, there’ll be huge demand on air travel

Chief Sanjay Jain is President, Association of Resident Indians in Nigeria. In this interview with WOLE SHADARE, he speaks on the ravaging COVID-19 on travel and tourism and how to minimise the impact by taking precautionary measures, while urging the populace to get vaccinated

 

The COVID-19 factor is still around with a new variant – omicron. Do you think that it will limit people’s joy about the season?
Omicron is real. It is ravaging almost all the countries on the globe. As the health experts are educating, narrating that it spreads faster than the previous variant – Delta – it is advisable to completely avoid crowded places, use face masks without fail, washing of hands should be frequent and unnecessary travels must be avoided.
Now, at this time of the year, people travel to meet their families, they go for picnics and tourisms to enjoy these holidays. In view of the advisory from the health experts throughout the world, unnecessary travel must be avoided. Hence, in the process, the joy of meeting their relatives, joy of tourism, joy of going on picnics will definitely disappear. But, it is for the good of mankind. More such seasons will come and then more enjoyments can be had – let the pandemic go away forever.
You travelled recently. What bottlenecks did you experience during the journey or what did the travel protocols look like and do you think they were in order?
Yes, there were lots of travel protocols. Many of them are still there like getting the PCR test done before and after travel, wearing the mask all the time and keeping social distancing, among others.
But, personally, I feel that these are very necessary. Pandemic is still hovering around us and the risk has not gone completely, hence the travel protocols are necessary and are in the interest of the travellers as well as the populace in general
We understand that they are fewer people that are travelling now. Do you see an improvement in the volume of travel in the year 2022?
This is the fact. Due to the pandemic, many people opt not to take up travel and they try to avoid wherever possible. People do not go on vacation, rather, they remain at their stations where they are as a result of the pandemic.
Even several government officials have reduced their journeys. Commercial flights have not fully resumed or operated at the optimum. There are fewer international flights.
But with a great number of people getting vaccinated, it appears that there shall be a huge desire to take to air travel. The people are fed up as a result of no travel. That is even felt by the authorities. So, as a result, there shall be more flights, which shall be allowed in the New Year.
Do you see local travel and tourism within Nigeria becoming more attractive than international travel?
This is a very valid point. As a result of COVID-19 fears, where experts advised to avoid the long hour flights, domestic travel for holidays is being considered by many.
In view of this holiday season on one hand, people were and are fed up sitting at home inside, working from home, etc. and on other hand, after getting vaccinated, people are feeling protected and more confident, they wish to take up domestic travels, which, to them is safer  thereby embracing local tourism.
What is your take on the skyrocketing international airfare?
As a result of less number of flights operating currently, the cost of travel has gone up. This is the time the airlines also wish to recover their losses, which they suffered in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 that practically shut down air travel.
What is your message to Nigerians, Indians and everyone at this time of the year?
I wish all a very happy New Year. I wish them great success in whatever they are doing. I pray that the New Year will bring more hopes in ending the dreaded pandemic and therefore, make the life of all Nigerians and Indians staying in Nigeria much safer and better. It is my wish that the New Year shall bring more joys and more smiles on each and everyone’s faces. People shall cherish their relationship more and more.

 

