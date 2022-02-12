Jaiye Kuti: Fans once called me wicked because of role I played

Curvy Nollywood actress, Jaiye Oluwakemi Kuti, is sure a known face in the movie industry having paid her dues over time; Jaiye’s career started in 2002 when she featured in popular comedy soap opera ‘ Laff Patterns’ and ever since she has appeared in countless movies both in the English and Yoruba speaking industry. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, the Ogun-born actress opened up on her sojourn into acting, her opinion about the movie industry, attraction to the opposite sex among other issues.

How did acting start for you?

You know when I left my paid employment, I started acting gradually, and even before I left the job I always went for part time stuff. I started with Laff patterns and Everyday People. So when I left my paid job, it was very easy for me because I started it as a career. Coming into the industry was like coming to a familiar terrain, because I know I have the talent for acting. So that is how I started gradually and to God be the glory I started growing in the industry; from soap opera now I have done home videos. At a time I was the assistant coordinator for Actors Guild’s of Nigeria (AGN) in Ogun State, and then later I joined Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP). I started with Oga Bello, and then to Jide Kosoko, you know I started studying under so many people. After studying under these people I came out with my own film which is “Eewon Lafin-Itan Kokoro ede” shortly after it was taken to Italy, it was a big one and I was happy for that. I have done other jobs, lost count of those I have featured in and the rest they say is history.

How has the journey been so far?

The journey has been up and down. Not quite rough, and I would not say it has been so smooth, but gradually if you are ready to grow in it, you have to treat it gradually which is what I did, and which am still doing. I’m still working in it, am still working gradually and taking it easy. But the journey so far has been wonderful; at least I have the good story to tell about it and am enjoying it and I thank God.

As an actress what makes you unique?

I think God made me special, everything about me starts from God. Because every day I ask God for wisdom, knowledge and understanding; with these things, you can stand with any person. So I think God created in me that uniqueness, and I also try to be unique in my own little way, to try to create things better than what I see. So creating what is better than the best will of course will stand you out.

As someone who has been in the industry for long, what is your opinion generally about the Nigerian movie industry?

The Nigerian movie industry now I can say is growing very fast and can compete to some extent with other movie making countries of the world. Apart from the piracy issue that we are all faced with, that is affecting us terribly, I can say we are growing fast. You see that these days our people are producing good movies, because gone are the days when people will produce low standard films and they will be accepted by the people, even the cinemas will not take them now. So at the moment, filmmakers are beginning to be creative with their story lines and entire production outlook so that it can fit into any market. For me at the moment, I won’t feature in a movie that cannot leave the shores of Nigeria to other parts of the world.

It is often time believed that sex for role is very much rampant in the industry especially for females who want to become superstars overnight; how true is this?

Well, let me just put it as 50-50. From my own experience in the industry, I have never been asked out by any producer or any directors, or even co- artiste. Though, co-artiste may just admire us. I have never been told specifically that because of this role I have to go out with you, and I don t think anybody has reported it to me, even though I know that once in a while it happens. But you see as you lay your bed so you lie on it. When you are focused and you know what you want to do in the industry, you have come to the industry for a purpose, if you know the purpose of your coming to the industry and why you are there, nobody will say look ‘if I don t sleep with you, you won’t be a superstar.’ The honest truth is, if you are good in your act, producers would be the ones chasing you for appearances in their movies. I know a lot of actresses that if they come for auditions you would not just let them go because they are good. You really have to ask yourself if you’re really an actress? Because some people just see the industry and feel that ha! Money is there o, I am a beautiful girl, I want to be there, no! It doesn’t work like that. Others who know they don’t have the acting talent force themselves and by so doing they are inviting trouble because at the end of the day the producer will want to sleep with them because they know that at the end of the day you are still useless and the scene you feel you have featured in won’t make the final cut of the movie.

Any regrets so far?

Never, every day I am happy been an actress. In fact do you know every day I thank God that I am in this industry? Because I couldn’t have done anything better. This is industry that has taken me to Paris; it has taken me to Italy, taken me to London to mention a few.

What gets you attracted to the opposite sex?

I have this physique of an African woman, and when you have this physique of an African woman, believe me it is the hottest in the world. We call it figure 8. When a woman has a pretty face, and has everything in place, in the right places; the front, you have, the back… you know what I mean. And above all you are friendly, that makes you a hot figure and irresistible to the opposite sex, and I think I have got all these.

Have you ever been embarrassed before by the role you play in a movie?

I can’t really say it was an embarrassment; I can only say that was when I started to know that I was becoming popular. It was when I went to the market to buy something when the market women were shouting on me “ E de na owo landlord fun wa se bi landlord ti fun yin lowo now” ( spend the landlord money for us now, at least landlord has given you money). So people relate to you by what they see. They were referring to a role I played in a film as landlord’s wife. A lot of people get carried away with what they see, they don’t want to see it as acting, they see it as the real world. There was a time I played a wicked role, and I went to Idumota in Lagos to buy jewellery and the next I heard was “Eni Agbelebu e ma kan wa magbelebuo” (Please don’t crucify us o!) and when I wanted to start talking one woman said ‘I know you will be wicked you are just acting as if you are nice.’ Because they believe that a nice person cannot be so wicked, they think you must have that wickedness in you. But what they fail to realise is the fact that you are playing a character of another person in a film, which is part of what makes you a professional.

