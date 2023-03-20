Jaiz Bank appoints ED

Jaiz Bank Plc has appointed Abdulkarim Alhassan as executive director to oversee the Northern Operations of its Business Development. Alhassan is expected to facilitate the bank’s strategic planning and implementation, with a view to driving business growth and profitability in the Northern region. His 23 years of cognate experience in executive and senior positions in different banks across Nigeria accorded him the leadership and team man-agement skills in Islamic banking, product development and structured finance. Also, he has acquired broad experience in banking operations, commercial and corporate banking, credit packaging and financial analysis, international trade finance, customer service and relationship man-agement. Alhassan is a bona fide member of four reputable organisations including the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Institute of Credit Administrators (ICA), Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM) and Commodity Brokers Association of Nigeria (CBAN).

