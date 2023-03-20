Jaiz Bank appoints ED

Jaiz Bank Plc has appointed Abdulkarim Alhassan as executive director to oversee the Northern Operations of its Business Development. Alhassan is expected to facilitate the bank’s strategic planning and implementation, with a view to driving business growth and profitability in the Northern region. His 23 years of cognate experience in executive and senior positions in different banks across Nigeria accorded him the leadership and team man-agement skills in Islamic banking, product development and structured finance. Also, he has acquired broad experience in banking operations, commercial and corporate banking, credit packaging and financial analysis, international trade finance, customer service and relationship man-agement. Alhassan is a bona fide member of four reputable organisations including the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Institute of Credit Administrators (ICA), Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM) and Commodity Brokers Association of Nigeria (CBAN).
Related Articles
#BreakTheBias: Union Bank celebrates everyday women for IWD
In commemoration of International Women’s Day, Union Bank of Nigeria hosted an event to celebrate women who are breaking biases and shattering barriers in their professional and personal lives. In line with the global theme #BreakTheBias, this year’s event was tagged alpher Stories: Breaking Biases, Shattering Barriers. As an organisation committed to leading the charge […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Glovo launches delivery App in Nigeria
Glovo, a multi-category ondemand delivery app, has officially launched its operations in Nigeria, as part of its continued market expansion strategy and investment in Africa. This follows the company’s recent close of its Series F funding round which raised N450M, the largest raise by a start-up in Spain, where the company’s headquarters are located. Currentlypresentin23countries […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Raw materials’ importation soars, threatens local sourcing
Even as foreign exchange earnings have witnessed a record drop, calling for the need to reduce imports and look inwards, Nigerian businesses seem to have abandoned the idea of sourcing raw materials locally as witnessed in the over 80 per cent increase in imported raw materials in Q2, writes ANNA OBOHO In the second […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)