Business

Jaiz Bank charges staff on vision, philosophy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria’s premier noninterest bank- Jaiz Bank Plc, has enjoined its employees not to deviate from vision and philosophy of the bank.

 

The vision, philosophy of the bank are premised on delivering world-class sharia-compliant financial services to its clientele irrespective of class, creed, race or religious belief; and to contribute to the socio-economic development of the society.

 

Its Managing Director/ Chief Executive Mallam Hassan Usman gave the  advice at an awards night during which the nineyear old bank rewarded its outstanding staff across the country with various amounts of cash rewards, plaques and certificates. Speaking at the award dinner, Usman said various awards to staff should generate even more productivity from staff.

 

He also tasked the staff not be complacent, adding that the staff will have to double, or quadruplets their efforts as competition steps in.

 

He said the bank had taken the pain of pioneering non-interest banking in Nigeria but some of the pains won’t go away early, tasking the staff to endure the pains that comes with a pioneer status.

 

He said Jaiz Bank would continue to innovate and deliver value to all stakeholders.

 

“One of the main drivers for JAIZ is to create value to stakeholders, he said adding that the bank is committed to bring financial inclusion to generality of the people that are excluded.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Real sector as epicenter for economic recovery

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Recently, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) rolled out key priorities that are essential in driving economic recovery and delivering a high, sustainable and inclusive economic growth for Nigeria in 2021. Taiwo Hassan reports Indeed, at this juncture of negative trajectory in the country’s economy, key variables expectedly to change growth in the country’s economy […]
Business

Post-Covid-19: Experts advocate home grown policies

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Africa’s ability to fix its economy post-Covid-19 is dependent on implementation of home-grown interventions and utilisation of local resources. To this end, agricultural sector holds the key to Africa’s economic transformation, finance experts and Africa’s leading technocrats submitted at a conference on Africa’s economic future aftermath of COVID-19. Rising from a three-day meeting of African […]
Business

Access Bank assures customers of dollar availability

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Following the recent directive by the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) to banks that recipients of international remittances could now receive their funds in dollars or to have funds paid directly into their domiciliary accounts, Access Bank Plc has announced that customers can visit any of their branches nationwide to receive funds sent from family and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica