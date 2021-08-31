Jaiz Bank charges staff on vision, philosophy

Nigeria’s premier noninterest bank- Jaiz Bank Plc, has enjoined its employees not to deviate from vision and philosophy of the bank.

The vision, philosophy of the bank are premised on delivering world-class sharia-compliant financial services to its clientele irrespective of class, creed, race or religious belief; and to contribute to the socio-economic development of the society.

Its Managing Director/ Chief Executive Mallam Hassan Usman gave the advice at an awards night during which the nineyear old bank rewarded its outstanding staff across the country with various amounts of cash rewards, plaques and certificates. Speaking at the award dinner, Usman said various awards to staff should generate even more productivity from staff.

He also tasked the staff not be complacent, adding that the staff will have to double, or quadruplets their efforts as competition steps in.

He said the bank had taken the pain of pioneering non-interest banking in Nigeria but some of the pains won’t go away early, tasking the staff to endure the pains that comes with a pioneer status.

He said Jaiz Bank would continue to innovate and deliver value to all stakeholders.

“One of the main drivers for JAIZ is to create value to stakeholders, he said adding that the bank is committed to bring financial inclusion to generality of the people that are excluded.

