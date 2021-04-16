JAIZ Bank deploys NQR code for flexible payment solutions

Jaiz Bank Plc has embraced and deployed the newly introduced Quick Response Code (NQR) to ease transactions for her customers and merchants, the non-interest lender announced yesterday. NQR Code is an indigenous Payment Platform designed by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement Scheme (NIBSS) to provide a reliable and enhanced payment experience with the aim of lowering transaction costs for customers.

The bank said in a statement by the Head, Corporate Communication, Halima Ishaq, that NQR Code, being the newest addition to its E-banking products, would be leveraged upon to ensure quick and convenient means of payments for goods and services.

Speaking on the new code, the Managing Director/ CEO, Hassan Usman, described the solution as one of the most innovative and exiting products of the payment systems in Nigeria. He said the deployment of NQR by the bank was in line with its strategy of growing its retail business, deepening digital financial inclusion, and lowering transaction cost for its customers. “The bank is deploying NQR payment system as part of its growing digital solutions to retain and attract merchants that require efficient but cheap payment solutions due to their relatively small profit margins,” Usman said.

Like this: Like Loading...