Business

JAIZ Bank deploys NQR code for flexible payment solutions

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Jaiz Bank Plc has embraced and deployed the newly introduced Quick Response Code (NQR) to ease transactions for her customers and merchants, the non-interest lender announced yesterday. NQR Code is an indigenous Payment Platform designed by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement Scheme (NIBSS) to provide a reliable and enhanced payment experience with the aim of lowering transaction costs for customers.

The bank said in a statement by the Head, Corporate Communication, Halima Ishaq, that NQR Code, being the newest addition to its E-banking products, would be leveraged upon to ensure quick and convenient means of payments for goods and services.

Speaking on the new code, the Managing Director/ CEO, Hassan Usman, described the solution as one of the most innovative and exiting products of the payment systems in Nigeria. He said the deployment of NQR by the bank was in line with its strategy of growing its retail business, deepening digital financial inclusion, and lowering transaction cost for its customers. “The bank is deploying NQR payment system as part of its growing digital solutions to retain and attract merchants that require efficient but cheap payment solutions due to their relatively small profit margins,” Usman said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

States back Hajj savings scheme

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Bauchi, Gombe and Plateau states have pledged their support towards the success of the Hajj Savings Scheme recently introduced by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and Jaiz Bank Plc to ease hajj process for Muslims in Nigeria.   Governors Bala Muhammed of Bauchi, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe and Simon Lalong of Plateau endorsed […]
Business

Total records revenue shrink as profit dips to N2.244bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Total Nigeria Plc (TNPLC) has recorded 30 per cent shrink in revenue for the financial year 2020. The leading petroleum marketing company, which stated this in its unaudited financial statement for the year ended December 31, 2020, added that its profit dipped two per cent to N2.244 billion in 2020.   The unaudited financial statement […]
Business

NITDA raises the alarm over online investment scam

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…denies endorsement of scheme The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has raised the alarm over a new wave of online investment schemes promising huge returns with a view to scam Nigerians. This is even as the agency denied any form of endorsement of any such scheme. NITDA, in a statement signed by its Head, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica