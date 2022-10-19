Business

Jaiz Bank disburses N1bn loans to non-Muslims

Newly appointed Managing Director/ Chief Executive of Jaiz Bank Plc, Dr. Sirajo Salisu, said the bank had disbursed over N1 billion loan facilities to customers of the banks that are non – nonmuslims.

 

This, he reiterated, was a non-interest banking principle pioneered in Nigeria by Jaiz Bank Plc and premised purely on business transactions rooted in profit sharing, and not on religious sentiment as erroneously perceived by some people in the past. The MD stated on Tuesday in Abuja in a maiden chat with the media.

 

He used the ocassion to shed more light on the public perception surrounding Islamic banking in Nigeria. Dr. Sirajo, who, before his appointment, was Executive Director, Northern Operations of the bank, said there was need for Nigerians to be enlightened on what Islamic and noninterest banking entails “The message we want to pass across to Nigerians is that non-interest banking is pure business and a non Muslim can be a shareholders of an Islamic bank not only in Nigeria but everywhere.

 

Also, a non Muslim can be a customer and staff of an Islamic bank. We have non- Muslims in our payroll as staff of the bank. “We at Jaiz Bank, we will keep empahising that anywhere you hear Islamic banking, it is just business, which is guided under sharia guidelines that preaches transparency and accountability. “As at today, many nonmuslins have benefited from our loan facility of N1 billion and above since Jaiz Bank came onboard,” he said.

 

Speaking further, he added that the bank focused on transactional banking, which is why they sometimes make profit more than conventional banks.

 

From a meagre bottom line balance sheet size, he said the bank balance sheet had grown to over N300 billion just as branch expansion witnessed a rapid growth from three at formative stage to 45 branches in a space of 10 years. He said plans were on the way to add five additional branches.

 

