Jaiz Bank dispels rift rumour as board vetoes Khan’s appointment

…to raise N3.3bn private placement

 

Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA The Management of Jaiz Bank Plc. has dispelled rumor of rift in the bank over appointment of Managing Director, saying the subsisting structure was approved and endorsed by the board at its last Extra-Ordinary Meeting (EGM).

 

Addressing the media yesterday in Abuja, Jaiz Bank’s Managing Director, Mallam Hassan Usman said the board of the bank at an EGM last week had addressed the issue, insisting that the board taken firm and final decision with respect to new successor in person of Mr. Muhammad Shaheed Khan.

 

A national daily (not New Telegraph) last week reported a rift in Nigeria’s premier non- interest bank over succession plan. But Hassan said there wasn’t rift at the bank.

 

Usman said: “There is no rift in the Board of the Bank other than legitimate exercise of divergent opinions on a matter in the ordinary course of the Directors’ duties.

 

As a testimony to the absence of a rift, the Board and shareholders of the Bank just commenced the process of raising additional equity of ₦3.3 billion (three billion, three hundred million naira) through a private placement of 5,076,923,077 (five billion, seventy-six million nine hundred and twenty-three thousand and seventy-seven) ordinary shares of 50kobo at 65kobo per share.

