Jaiz Bank: Filling the gaps for confident investors

The Islamic approach to financial investment has been adequately headlined by Jaiz Bank’s relationship with investors. Rhoda Ogunseye writes

Jaiz Bank Plc. (JAIZBANK) began the year with a share price of N0.92 but has since lost 4.35 per cent off that price valuation, ranking it 148th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. The current share price of Jaiz Bank Plc is N0.88k. It closed its last trading day (Friday, January 20, 2023) at N0.88 per share on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), recording a 2.2 per cent drop from its previous closing price of N0.90. Jaiz Bank is the 12th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Oct 21, 2022 – Jan 20, 2023) as it has traded a total volume of 239 million shares— in 2,237 deals—valued at NGN 209 million over the period, with an average of 3.8 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 65.4 million was achieved on November 28, and a low of 35,512 on November 7, for the same period. Jaiz Bank Plc was created out of the former Jaiz International Plc, which was set up in 2004 to establish Nigeria’s first fullfledged non-interest bank. Jaiz Bank obtained a regional operating license (which allows the bank to operate geographically in a third of the country) as a non-interest bank from the Central Bank in November 2011 and began full operations in January the following year with 3 branches located in Abuja FCT, Kaduna, and Kano. The bank recently obtained approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria to operate in all parts of the federation. Its ultimate objective is to expand beyond the shores of Nigeria in line with its principle of being 100 per cent Shari’ah compliant, however, without religious bias nor discrimination. Dividend The bank paid N1.38 billion as dividend to its shareholders for the year 2021. The payment represents four kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo each. The decision to pay the amount was approved by the shareholders at the 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the bank in Abuja. The Chairman of the Bank, Alhaji Umaru Abdulmutallab, said the increase in the dividend payment for the year under review was as a result of growth that the bank witnessed. He said the perception of the Jaiz brand had continued to improve with the bank being awarded the most improved Islamic bank in the world award by the United Kingdom-based GIFA for a second year in a row. Speaking further, he said: “The bank’s audited financial results for the period ended 31st December, 2021, showed a 43 per cent growth in Profit Before Tax from N3.07 billion in December, 2020, to N4.37 billion in December, 2021. This is on the backdrop of an increase of 31.76 per cent in gross income from N19.61 billion realised in 2020 to N25.84 billion in 2021. Similarly, the bank’s total astion

sets grew by 19.55 per cent from N233.60 billion to N279.28 billion, while shareholders’ funds for the period grew by 36.20 per cent, from N17.85 billion to N24.31 billion. EPS Earnings per share for the period increased by 40.10 per cent from 9.85 kobo in 2020 to 13.80 kobo in 2021. Also speaking, the Managing Director/CEO of Jaiz, Mr Hassan Usman, said despite the tough operating climate characterised by weak economic growth and the negative impact of COVID-19, the bank had attained some financial stability. He said: “Its external credit rating for instance has materially improved over the past 12 months, as three rating agencies: Fitch Rating, GCR Rating and Agusto Rating, gave the bank investment grade rating of BBB/BBB.” Initiative In June 2022, Jaiz Charity & Development Foundation hosted the 7th Annual Zakat Distribution Ceremony, where it distributed N9 million to over 70 beneficiaries in Lagos. The event brought together stakeholders, the board of directors, members, beneficiaries, and other dignitaries in Nigeria. The Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Shuaib Idris, MD/ CEO, TimeLine Consulting, in his remarks, said the purpose of the gathering, was to basically demonstrate the values of the foundation. Highlighting the five pillars of Islam, he said the event was designed to expand one of the pillars which is Zakat. Looking at the level of poverty in Nigeria currently at over 40 per cent, he

believed it was important to reach out and support people in need. According to him, if Muslims make the payment of Zakat, which is 2.5 per cent of an individual’s total income a priority, it will reduce the poverty gap in the country. The representative of the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation, Hajiya Zainab Abdulrahman, said the total Zakat aggerate disbursed in Lagos state is N9 million to over 70 beneficiaries. She said the foundation already disbursed over N3.78 million for medical surgeries and livelihoods of over three beneficiaries on the request of some zakat payers, while the balance of N5.2 million was disbursed to 39 beneficiaries, who are seriously in need due to current adverse socio-economic situation, that has impacted negatively on their living conditions and those that are less privileged. “As part of the mandate of the foundation, Jaiz Charity is committed to improving the situation of people by giving voice to the voiceless, hope to the hopeless, supporting victims of the harsh economic conditions with a view to inspiring and empowering them to be financially independent and experience shared prosperity,” she noted. She congratulated the beneficiaries and urged them to utilise the portion of Zakat given to them to help themselves and their family. Benefits Dr. Abdullahi Shuaib, the Chief Executive Officer of Jaiz Charity & Development Foundaastion, said, over the past six years, the foundation had distributed Zakat in Lagos state. He said Jaiz Foundation was walking the talk and has the potentials to eradicate poverty when administered efficiently. Also, he stated that the foundation was contributing its quota by complementing the efforts of the three-tiers of government towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs such as: No poverty, Zero Hunger, Good health and Wellbeing Quality education, Gender equality, Clean water and Sanitation, Affordable and Clean Energy , Decent Work and Economic Growth among others. Zakat, according to him, is one of the instruments of Islamic social finance, which is a subset of Islamic finance and a potent tool to mitigate poverty, reduce inequality gap in the society and economically empower the poor and needy people. Beneficiaries received two sewing machines, three industrial sewing machines, one blood pressure machine, one deep freezer, one laserjet Mfp 137 fnw monochrome printer, and surgery for two beneficiaries. Apart from medical and economic empowerment supports, other thematic areas covered by the foundation include education, accommodation, debt-relief, and humanitarian supports. He appreciated all the Zakat payers over the years of the existence of Jaiz Charity and Development foundation and tasked Nigerians to continue to pay Zakat. The CEO pledged that the foundation would continue to uplift the standards of living of the poor, needy, and vulnerable people.

