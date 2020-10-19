Jaiz Bank gets 3 directors

Jaiz Bank Plc has appointed Dr. Sirajo Salisu as executive director, Mrs Aisha Waziri Umar and Dr. Abdullateef Bello as independent non-executive directors. In a statement by the bank, the appointments had been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and forwarded to the Nige-rian Stock Exchange (NSE). Salisu appointment will be effective from January 1, 2021.

Umar is a legal practitioner and notary public with over 23 years of experience across multiple sectors including law, banking, finance, public sector policy and administration. Bello obtained a Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) degrees in applied statistics from the University of Oxford (U.K).

He served as a lecturer at the Federal University of Technology, Akure and a computational statistician with the Numerical Algorithms Group (NAG, UK. Salisu is a Certified Risk Manager (CRM); fellow, Institute of Credit Administration (ICA), and Honorary Senior Member Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

