Jaiz Bank gives notice to NGX closed period

Rhoda Ogunseye Jaiz Bank Plc in compliance with the Exchange’s Amended Rules on Closed Period, Jaiz Bank Plc has announced the commencement of the closed period for trading in the shares of the bank. In a statement signed by Mohammed Shehu, the Company’s Secretary/Legal Adviser posted on the NGX website on Thursday. It stated that “further to this, all Insiders of the Bank and their connected persons are prohibited from trading (i.e. buying, selling, transferring or otherwise dealing) in the shares of the bank from December 30, 2022 till 24 hours after Fourth Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements for the Period ending December 31, 2022, and the Audited Financial Statements for the year ending December 31, 2022 of the bank have been released to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and by extension the general public.”
Thomas: We’re exploring ways to surpass other financial sectors
The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Sunday Thomas, and members of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) management recently interacted with financial journalists on efforts by the commission to strengthen and further develop the nation’s insurance sector. SUNDAY OJEME reports What inspired the theme of this maiden retreat? The theme for this year’s retreat, “Improving […]
Again NiMet alerts on dust haze in northern states
The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has again issued a release on a possible deterioration of horizontal visibility occasioned by a noticeable advection of dust from its source region in Faya-Lageau in the Chad Republic. A statement from the Agency’s Central Forecast Office observed that fresh dust had been raised over Faya-Lageau in the Chad Republic. […]
Nigeria’s gas revenue hits N119.4bn amid rising prices
Nigeria earned N119.4 billion from gas sales in the first quarter of 2022 (Q1’22), according to data from Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC). The high revenue is a result of the rising prices of energy products because of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The figure represents 64.32 per cent as the nation […]
