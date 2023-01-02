Business

Jaiz Bank gives notice to NGX closed period

Rhoda Ogunseye Jaiz Bank Plc in compliance with the Exchange’s Amended Rules on Closed Period, Jaiz Bank Plc has announced the commencement of the closed period for trading in the shares of the bank. In a statement signed by Mohammed Shehu, the Company’s Secretary/Legal Adviser posted on the NGX website on Thursday. It stated that “further to this, all Insiders of the Bank and their connected persons are prohibited from trading (i.e. buying, selling, transferring or otherwise dealing) in the shares of the bank from December 30, 2022 till 24 hours after Fourth Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements for the Period ending December 31, 2022, and the Audited Financial  Statements for the year ending December 31, 2022 of the bank have been released to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and by extension the general public.”

 

