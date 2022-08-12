Business

Jaiz Bank grows balance sheet to N300bn in 10 years

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

Jaiz Bank Plc, Nigeria’s premier noninterest bank, has grown its balance sheet from an initial N12 billion 10 years ago at the start of operations to N300 billion in 2021. The bank, in addition, witnessed rapid expansion in branch network from three to 45 branches spread across the country. Managing Director/CEO of Jaiz Bank, Mallam Hassan Usman stated this at a media parley in Abuja on the ten years anniversary of the bank.

Usman, while recalling the initial scepticism and phobia of Islamisation that heralded the concept of noninterest banking pioneered by Jaiz Bank 10 years ago, said the concept was now embraced by Nigerians of different creeds and faith. “Ten years has passed like just yesterday. The young institution has started to grow and we’re happy that we as the pioneers have proved that the concept is workable even in the Nigerian environment.

“So ours is a pioneer in Nigeria when it comes to non interest banking. And I think we have been vindicated. We have more interest now in this sub sector. Individuals, the corporates and even the public sector have also embraced non- interest principle to derive the benefit associated with the system. “Ten years ago, the bank started with only three branches in 2012. Today we have more than 45 branches spread across Nigeria. We started with the policy size of just about 12. In our first year the balance sheet was about N12 billion. By the end of 2021, the balance sheet has grown to N300 billion,” Hassan said. On sectors the bank’s lending had positively impacted, Hassan said: “I think one of the areas we know we have impacted significantly is housing delivery for Nigerians. Between us and partners, we have delivered more than 3000 houses. When you look at agriculture in the last four to five years, we have financed agriculture to the tune of N 75 billion.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Big Oil hits brakes on search for new fossil fuels

Posted on Author Reporter

  Top oil and gas companies sharply slowed their search for new fossil fuel resources last year, data shows, as lower energy prices due to the coronavirus crisis triggered spending cuts. Acquisitions of new onshore and offshore exploration licences for the top five Western energy giants dropped to the lowest in at least five years, […]
Business

CSR: Konga partners Access Bank on free delivery, discounts

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s leading e-commerce giant, Konga, and foremost financial institution, Access Bank Plc, have announced plans to support the free delivery of discounted, high-quality essential food items to millions of Nigerians in a move targeted at putting smiles on their faces this festive season. Through this partnership, interested Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora can […]
Business

Sugar: ‘Nigeria needs 250,000hct of land to end importation

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

EMPLOYMENT Current operators in the sector have created over 15,000 jobs at their Backward Integration Programme sites   The Federal Government has disclosed that for Nigeria to meet its sugar sufficiency and stop the importation of 1.7 million metric tonnes of raw sugar annually, Nigeria will need to develop about 250,000 hectares of lands.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica