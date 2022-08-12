Jaiz Bank grows balance sheet to N300bn in 10 years

Jaiz Bank Plc, Nigeria’s premier noninterest bank, has grown its balance sheet from an initial N12 billion 10 years ago at the start of operations to N300 billion in 2021. The bank, in addition, witnessed rapid expansion in branch network from three to 45 branches spread across the country. Managing Director/CEO of Jaiz Bank, Mallam Hassan Usman stated this at a media parley in Abuja on the ten years anniversary of the bank.

Usman, while recalling the initial scepticism and phobia of Islamisation that heralded the concept of noninterest banking pioneered by Jaiz Bank 10 years ago, said the concept was now embraced by Nigerians of different creeds and faith. “Ten years has passed like just yesterday. The young institution has started to grow and we’re happy that we as the pioneers have proved that the concept is workable even in the Nigerian environment.

“So ours is a pioneer in Nigeria when it comes to non interest banking. And I think we have been vindicated. We have more interest now in this sub sector. Individuals, the corporates and even the public sector have also embraced non- interest principle to derive the benefit associated with the system. “Ten years ago, the bank started with only three branches in 2012. Today we have more than 45 branches spread across Nigeria. We started with the policy size of just about 12. In our first year the balance sheet was about N12 billion. By the end of 2021, the balance sheet has grown to N300 billion,” Hassan said. On sectors the bank’s lending had positively impacted, Hassan said: “I think one of the areas we know we have impacted significantly is housing delivery for Nigerians. Between us and partners, we have delivered more than 3000 houses. When you look at agriculture in the last four to five years, we have financed agriculture to the tune of N 75 billion.

