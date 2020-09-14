Business

JAIZ Bank, Hajj Commission sign savings scheme agreement

Jaiz Bank Plc, the premier noninterest bank in Nigeria and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) have signed a Hajj Savings scheme agreement that will make it easier for every Muslim in the country to perform the annual hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

 

Chairman of Jaiz Bank, Alhaji Umaru Abdul Mutallab, and Managing Director Hassan Usman, signed the agreement on behalf of the bank while Chairman/ Chief Executive of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, signed for Hajj Commission. In his remarks, Jaiz Bank MD said the scheme was aimed at making hajj more accessible to, “our Muslim Ummah.”

 

He said that with this scheme, intending pilgrims can now save for hajj overtime and specify when they intend to go for Hajj, adding that a dedicated portal is now open for intending pilgrims to open accounts and start saving until that period they are ready to perform the Hajj exercise without hassle.

 

He further stated that the Hajj Savings Scheme perfectly matched what Jaiz Bank stands for as, “the main purpose of setting up the bank is to meet the aspirations of Muslim Ummah. We are liberalizing and enabling everybody to go for Hajj.”

 

He said because the bank is committed to the success of the scheme, a unit had been created to specifically handle the Hajj Saving Scheme process while a robust IT infrastructure to make it easier is being put in place. In his speech, Mutallab said signing the agreement was a significant milestone in terms of hajj operations in Nigeria as the implementation of the scheme would positively impact every stakeholder.

 

He said: “With the scheme, intending pilgrims can plan and actualize their dreams by saving gradually as more people would be empowered to go for hajj.” Chairman of NAHCON, Hassan, said the scheme was an innovation designed to fast tract hajj exercise. He said the aim was to subsidise hajj payment and ensure long term strategic planning that would enable every intending pilgrim to make, “deposit at their convenience.”

