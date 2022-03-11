JAIZ Bank opens new branch in Abuja

Jaiz Bank Plc, the premier non-interest bank in Nigeria, has opened a new branch in Abuja at the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, bringing its branches at the Federal Capital Territory to seven (7) and total branches nationwide to 44. In his opening remarks at the unveiling of the Bank’s branch operations on Wednesday, Managing Director of the Bank Mr. Hassan Usman, said the branch is meant to serve NAHCON and its environs. He stated that the opening of the branch was a product of the relationship between Jaiz Bank and NAHCON to ease opening of accounts for intended pilgrims. Jaiz Bank and NAHCON, in conjunction with State Pilgrims Welfare Board in the country have established Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS) to ease hajj process for intended pilgrims in the country. And the “partnership that will ensure a sustained hajj operation which will be beneficial to the people and open opportunities to make profits,” Hassan Usman said. He said since the scheme became operational in 2020, over 4,000 people have been registered and profits paid into their hajj savings accounts, a confirmation that the scheme is gaining traction. In his remarks, Chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan said opening of the Branch at Hajj House was coming at the right time that Saudi Arabia has indicated signs that there would be Hajj this year.
