JAIZ Bank posts N4.37bn profit

Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Nigeria’s pioneer of non- Interest bank, Jaiz bank Plc, recorded 43 per cent growth in profit before tax in 2021 from N3.07 billion in December 2020 to N4.37 billion in December 2021.

It recorded increase of 31.76 per cent in gross income from N19.61 billion realized in 2020 to N25.84 billion in 2021. Similarly, the bank’s total asset grew by 19.55 per cent from N233.60 billion to N279.28 billion while shareholders’ funds for the period grew by 36.20 per cent, from N17.85 billion to N24.31 billion. Earnings per share for the period increased by 40.10 per cent from 9.85 kobo in 2020 to 13.80 kobo in 2021.

The figures were contained in the bank’s financial audited results released to the Nigerian Exchange Group. Speaking on the results, the Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Hassan Usman, attributed the achievements to the bank’s expansion progamme, prudence and to a strong commitment to excellence service delivery to our growing customer base. Usman congratulates the board, management and staff on the achievements, acknowledging the staff for their hard work, customers, for loyalty and patronage and continued support from shareholders.

He said the bank’s growth strategy focused on the real sector of the economy, especially agriculture, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and financial inclusion. He said the bank continued the digitalisation of its services and interactions to exceed customer expectations and foster operational efficiency.

Usman said: “We shall continue to develop new customers, new markets and new products for both our physical and virtual channels. We remain committed to continuously up-scale our governance mechanism to meet best practice and regulatory requirements.”

