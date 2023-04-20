Jaiz Bank rakes in N6.9bn profit in 2022

Jaiz Bank Plc, Nigeria’s pioneer non-interest (Islamic) bank, netted N6.88 billion as Profit After Tax ( PAT) in the period ended December 31, 2022. In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, the bank said that the N6.9 billion surplus was an increment compared to the N4.9 billion realised in the corresponding year 2021. The bank recorded an impressive growth across all its major indices, replicating an exceptional performance in the financial year. The Gross Earnings rose to N33.3billion, up from N25.6billion recorded in 2021 financial year. Jaiz Bank audited financial statement as filed on Nigerian Exchange Group(NGX) showed a 59.5 per cent improvement in net profit for 2022, signifying considerable growth in its key income streams. The income generated from financing and investment transaction surged by 30 per cent from N24.2billion in the corresponding financial year.
