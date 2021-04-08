Jaiz Bank records N3.07bn profit

Jaiz Bank Plc has declared a profit before tax of N3.07 billion for 2020 financial year, a 45.31 per cent increase over N2.11 billion recorded in the previous year. Gross earnings from the report and accounts for the year ended December 31, 2020, showed a 33.29 per cent growth from N14.71 billion in 2019 to N19.6 billion in 2020. The bank’s total assets during the year under review was N233.59 billion as against N167.27 billion realized in the previous year, representing a 40 per cent growth. Similarly, there was a leap in the profit after tax from N2.44 billion in the preceding year to N2.90 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020.

