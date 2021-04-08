Jaiz Bank records N3.07bn profit

Jaiz Bank Plc has declared a profit before tax of N3.07 billion for 2020 financial year, a 45.31 per cent increase over N2.11 billion recorded in the previous year. Gross earnings from the report and accounts for the year ended December 31, 2020, showed a 33.29 per cent growth from N14.71 billion in 2019 to N19.6 billion in 2020. The bank’s total assets during the year under review was N233.59 billion as against N167.27 billion realized in the previous year, representing a 40 per cent growth. Similarly, there was a leap in the profit after tax from N2.44 billion in the preceding year to N2.90 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Related Articles
COVID-19: Analysts doubt sustained economic growth for Nigeria
Although the uptick in economic activity may be helping to ease the devastating impact of COVID-19 crisis on workers in the country, analysts at United Capital Plc have said that they still don’t see sustained accelerated growth for the Nigerian economy unless, according to them, “various stakeholders within the economy come together to solve the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Cashless: Mobile spending rises by 365%
…as transfers hit N853.7bn in 5 months UPBEAT Electronic payment channels in the country remain upbeat for further growth as more Nigerians go cashless Financial transactions through mobile phones took a great leap in the first five months of this year as it rose by 365 per cent. The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Border reopening: Stimulating real sector’s growth
Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the immediate reopening of four land borders in the country. The president’s move was hailed by members of the organised private sector (OPS), who insisted that it would be beneficial for the fragile economy post COVID-19 and recession exit. TAIWO HASSAN reports Exactly one year and four months […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)