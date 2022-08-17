Business

Jaiz Bank secures sharehokders’ nod to transit to Holdco

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Shareholders of Nigeria’s premier noninterest bank, Jaiz bank Plc have approved the board’s request to raise N150 billion via bond and Sukuk for the recapitalisation of four holding companies (Holdco) of the bank. This came to light on Tuesday in Abuja at the 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the bank.

The President, Association for the Advancement of the Rights of Nigerian Shareholders, Dr. Farouk Umar, had drawn the attention of the board Chairman, Dr. Umaru A. Mutallab, to the imperative of Jaiz Bank creating a holding structure, a trend, he said, had been aligned by the majority of banks in the country. Farouk raised an observation while contributing to the 2021 financial statement and annual reports of the bank. He said a holding company bears lots of advantages on parent firm as, according to him, it will reduce tax payment and lessen potential risks.

“Banks are moving towards holding companies. The United Bank for Africa Plc, Access Bank and host of others have set up Holdco structures. It comes with a number of advantages. “Mr. Chairman, I want you and the board to create Holdco structure for Jaiz Bank,” he said. Responding, Mutallab said the board was considering the process. “We are considering the process of entering into Hodco. We are in the process of securing necessary regulatory approvals, committee would be set up to ensure that between three to four Holdco structure are created soon. “There is going to be one for insurance Takaful, one for Jaiz Capital and another one for Fintech. The N150 billion to be raised would be in series not one off excercise. The proceeds will be used to recapitalize the Holdco,” he said. Presenting the financial statement, Mutallab said the bank during the year under review recorded growth in gross earnings by 32 per cent from NI9.6 billion in 2020 to N25.84 billion in 2021. Its Profit Before Tax (PBT) also soared higher, recording a growth of 43 pet cent from N3.07 billion in 2020 to N4.37billion in 2021 while total assets increased from N233.60billion in 2020 to N279.30 billion in 2021, representing a Y-o-Y increase of 20 per cent.

 

