Business

Jaiz bank targets N5.408bn Q4’20 gross earnings

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Nigeria’s first non-interest (Islamic) bank, Jaiz Bank Plc, has said it is targeting to achieve N5.408 billion gross earnings in fourth quarter of 2020.

 

The bank In its Q4 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) also projected to rake in N705.367 million in profit before tax and N634.830 million in profit after tax during the stipulated period. Jaiz Bank reported a profit before tax growth of 33.63 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 (636.7million) compared to corresponding period of 2019 (N476.5 million).

 

Excerpts from its report and accounts for the period ended March 31, 2020, show that the bank’s gross income rose by 43.14 per cent to N4.182 billion as against N2.921billion recorded in the same period of 2019. The balance sheet size of  the bank under review grew by 15.51 per cent as total assets rose to N193.204 billion compared with the 2019 audited financial position of N167.27billion.

 

The first quarter results is a demonstration of the feat achieved at the end of the bank’s financial results for the 2019, where it declared a profit after tax (PAT) of N2.4 billion, representing a massive leap of 193 percent from N834.4 million realized in the corresponding period of 2018.

 

Commenting on the report, the Managing Director/CE, Hassan Usman, said the feat achieved was an outcome of the bank’s deliberate policy to focus on building culture of ethics and taking the necessary decisions to align its perspective with client expectations.

 

He said the result is a proof of the added value of the management’s continuous strive towards making the vank the preferred institution for all stakeholders which was supported by the outcome of the Bank’s maiden external credit rating conducted by the International Islamic Rating Agency.

 

Usman said: “An investment- grade rating of A+ (short term) was assigned to the Bank which is a resounding corroboration of the Bank’s sound financial health. In the years ahead, we shall continue to deepen our engagement with the MSME, agri-businesses across all value chains and focus on unserved markets and the financially excluded segments of our society.

 

This we believe within the current context of our society, shall create an institution that will pass the test of time.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

FMDQ: Lack of housing finance bane of capital market growth

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

The lack of housing finance is one of the reasons Nigerian capital market has not grown as it should, FMDQ’s Chief Executive Officer, Bola Onadele, has said. According to him, the nation should be talking of 30-year mortgages for Nigerians rather than what is obtainable now. He pointed out that If the government wants 70 […]
Business

GTBank wins Euromoney leadership award for response

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has been awarded the Euromoney Excellence in Leadership Africa Award, a premier award category set up to recognise banks around the world that are playing a pivotal role during the Covid-19 crisis. The leading African financial institution, which was also named Nigeria’s Best Bank for a record 10th time, was lauded […]
Business Top Stories

GTBank reports N94bn H1’20 PAT

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Guaranty Bank Trust (GTBank) Plc has posted a profit after tax of N94.271 billion for the half year ended June 2020 in contrast to N99.138 billion posted in the same period of 2019, accounting for a drop of 4.90 per cent. This is contained in the bank’s unaudited financial result released by the Nigerian Stock […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: