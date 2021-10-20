News

Jaiz Bank targets N7.148bn gross earnings in Q4’21

Jaiz Bank Plc has said it is targeting to achieve N7.148 billion gross earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021. In its Q4 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the bank also projected to rake in N6.787 billion in interest income. Its projection for profit before tax stood at N1.148 billion and N1.033 billion for profit after tax during the stipulated period.

 

Financial results of  Jaiz Bank Plc for the second quarter ended 31st June, 2021, was released to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), showing a 70.6 per cent growth in Profit After Tax (PAT), from N1.17 billion declared in June, 2020 to N1.99 billion at the end of June, 2021.

The bank’s total income for the period under review grew by 42.1 per cent from N6.23 billion as at end of June, 2020 to N8.86 billion at the end of June, 2021. Meanwhile, the bank’s earnings per share for the period under review jumped by 70.3 per cent from 3.89 kobo in the first quarter of 2020 to 6.78 kobo at the end first quarter of 2021.

 

The consistent earnings result is obviously reassuring to all stakeholders and the investing public, thus positioning the bank as not only the pioneer, but also the leading non-interest bank in Nigeria.

 

Speaking on the result, the Managing Director/ CEO, Hassan Usman, said that it reflects the bank’s positive outing in 2020 where it recorded a profit before tax of N3.07 billion.

He assured that the bank is determined to maintain the remarkable earnings streak for the rest of the year by leveraging on technology and the expansion of its retail banking portfolio.

