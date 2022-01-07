Business

Jaiz Bank targets N8.440bn gross earnings in Q1’22

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Jaiz Bank Plc has said it is targeting to achieve N8.440 billion gross earnings for the first quarter of 2022. In its Q1 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the bank also projected to rake in N8.007 billion in interest income.

Its projection for profit before tax stood at N1.498 billion and N1.348 billion for profit after tax during the stipulated period. Financial results of Jaiz Bank Plc for the second quarter ended June 31, 2021 was released to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), showing a 70.6 per cent growth in Profit After Tax (PAT), from N1.17 billion declared in June 2020 to N1.99 billion at the end of June 2021.

The bank’s total income for the period under review grew by 42.1 per cent from N6.23 billion as at end of June 2020 to N8.86 billion at the end of June 2021. Meanwhile, the bank’s earnings per share for the period under review jumped by 70.3 per cent from 3.89 kobo in the first quarter of 2020 to 6.78 kobo at the end first quarter of 2021.

 

Our Reporters

