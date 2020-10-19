Jaiz Bank targets SMEs, agric financing in Jigawa

Jaiz Bank Plc, the premier noninterest financial institution in Nigeria, plans to deepen financial inclusion in Jigawa State by providing the needed financing to operators of small and medium sized businesses and farmers in the state. Managing Director/CE, Hassan Usman, gave this hintwhen hepaida courtesy visittotheExecutiveGovernorof Jigawa State, AlhajiMohammedBadaruAbubakar, atthegovernmentHouse, Dutse. Usman, who informed the governor about the bank’s readiness to open a branch in the state, said the target group are women, farmers and operators of small businesses and “through this we would assist them to expand their businesses as well as being financially included.”

The MD also told the governor that the proposed branch in the state is likely to open for business by early next year and therefore solicited for the cooperationandsupportof thestategovernment towards a smooth operation in the state.

Responding, Governor Badaru assured the bank’s Management of the state government’s support and immediately set up a technical committee to work with the Jaiz Bank team to work together on MSME projects that will uplift the lives of people in the state. The governor suggested food vendors should be included in the bank’s financing to help them grow because, “it is better to start small and grow. Women’s support is also very important. I want to assure you that we will work together.”

