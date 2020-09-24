Jaiz bank wins most improved Islamic bank award

Jaiz Bank Plc, Nigeria’s premier noninterest bank, has been awarded the Most Improved Islamic Bank 2020 in the world by the Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA). The Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA) are the most prestigious awards in Islamic banking and finance. Other prestigious awards are Islamic Development Bank Prize in Islamic Banking and Finance (also known as ‘IDB Prize’) and The Royal Award for Islamic Finance, founded by the government of Malaysia.

In a congratulatory letter to Hassan Usman, Managing Director/CE of Jaiz Bank, Professor Humayon Dar, the Chairman of GIFA, said the award committee picked Jaiz Bank as the best out of three organisations considered and “after long deliberations decided in favour of Jaiz Bank based on a number of factors included in the GIFA Methodology. Please accept our heartiest congratulations on this huge achievement and accolade.” The GIFA methodology – on which the awards are based and winners selected – is the most detailed approach to screen only the best of the best in their respective award categories.

