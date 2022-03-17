‘Jaiz Bank working with Fintechs to expand digital channel’

In a bid to create a more functional digital channel, Jaiz Bank has said it is currently working with fintechs to strengthen and expand its digital channels to support next phase of the bank’s growth trajectory. According to the Managing Director, Hassan Usman, with the bank’s annual growth rate of 40 per cent with a balance sheet of N300 billion at the end of 2021 financial year, the bank is poised to consolidate and create more resilient digital channels.

Speaking at a media parley with financial journalists in Lagos yesterday, Usman said the bank is investing heavily in technology, in addition with 45 branches located across the six geopolitical zones to accelerate growth and enhance engagement with stakeholders.

He pointed out that the bank was doing everything within its powers to spread its branches across the continent and unbundle more people into the non interest banking network. He disclosed that the bank was making strategic efforts to upscale its reach in existing and new markets across sub-Saharan Africa, stating that the bank targets to become one of the top three banks in sub-Saharan Africa in the next five year from its current sixth position.

He said: "We want to remain on top of the chart in non interest banking sector in Africa . We want to be a leader in sub-saharan Africa. We are adopting strategies to get to other sub Saharan African countries. We are about number six in the entire region, we want to move to top three in the next five years." On the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) space, Usman said the bank had continued to provide support to small businesses in the areas of provision of working capital and funding business growth and expansion.

