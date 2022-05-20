Islam

JAIZ Takaful generates N121.4 million

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

An Islamic alternative to conventional insurance, the JAIZ Takaful has declared that the institution has generated net consolidated surplus of N121.4 million, describing the feat as unprecedented milestone. Speaking during the surplus distribution in Lagos, the Chairman JAIZ Takaful Insurance, Abidu Yazid said the company which was founded only six years ago would also share N84.5 million among participants.

He said: “We spent the first few years of our life in setting up our affairs, acquiring equipment and other facilities, engaging and training staff create sustaining our business, identifying partners and prospects and finally launching the business.” He noted that in the last few years the company has been operating and has demonstrated exemplary performance in meeting the exceeding key parameters in business results.

“Challenges has been many but not insurmountable. While the year 2020 saw a contribution of COVID-19 pandemic around the globe with its attendant economic hardship and business distribution, the year miraculously marks a watershed in the annuals of our own company,” he said. He added that the company has continues to produce resilient financial performance. “The consolidated profit after tax saw an impressive increase in 2020 compared to 2019.

The profit of the company increased 247 percent to N151 million compared to a loss of N102 million in 2019. The 2020 financial result reflect our intent to deliver consistent surplus from takaful operation so that the policy holders interest is safeguard while we continue to reward our shareholders interest. Participant’s takaful fund generated the net consolidated surplus of N121.4million to our participants.”

The Governor of Lagos State ably represented by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance, Mr Tope Suweinu congratulated the board and management for the successful introduction of the novel idea into the insurance industry in Nigeria. “The encouraging participation shown by the numbered people participating in the surplus sharing from Lagos is clear indication of the willingness by Lagosians and indeed Nigerians to key into new system which is guided by Shariah”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

FG meets Muslim scholars over COVID-19 vaccines

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Federal Government is meeting Muslim scholars on COVID-19 vaccines. The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, who disclosed this in Abuja where he laid a foundation for the construction of a Juma’at mosque at the headquarters of the National Hajj Commission of […]
Islam

Foreign pilgrims complete 3-day quarantine, begin Umrah

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Pilgrims who came from outside the Kingdom have started performing Umrah on Wednesday at the end of their three-day mandatory quarantine period. The first batches of foreign pilgrims who came from Indonesia and Pakistan stayed in their hotels in Makkah after their arrival in the Kingdom on Sunday afternoon. This was in line with the […]
Islam

Sultan: Loss of eminent Islamic scholars creates vacuum

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam ( JNI), led by the Sultan of Sokoto, has said that the deaths of prominent Islamic scholars in succession recently, was quite disturbing and has created a vacuum difficult to fill in the Muslim community in Nigeria. In a statement, signed by its Secretary- General, Sheikh Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu,JNI said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica