JAIZ Takaful generates N121.4 million

An Islamic alternative to conventional insurance, the JAIZ Takaful has declared that the institution has generated net consolidated surplus of N121.4 million, describing the feat as unprecedented milestone. Speaking during the surplus distribution in Lagos, the Chairman JAIZ Takaful Insurance, Abidu Yazid said the company which was founded only six years ago would also share N84.5 million among participants.

He said: “We spent the first few years of our life in setting up our affairs, acquiring equipment and other facilities, engaging and training staff create sustaining our business, identifying partners and prospects and finally launching the business.” He noted that in the last few years the company has been operating and has demonstrated exemplary performance in meeting the exceeding key parameters in business results.

“Challenges has been many but not insurmountable. While the year 2020 saw a contribution of COVID-19 pandemic around the globe with its attendant economic hardship and business distribution, the year miraculously marks a watershed in the annuals of our own company,” he said. He added that the company has continues to produce resilient financial performance. “The consolidated profit after tax saw an impressive increase in 2020 compared to 2019.

The profit of the company increased 247 percent to N151 million compared to a loss of N102 million in 2019. The 2020 financial result reflect our intent to deliver consistent surplus from takaful operation so that the policy holders interest is safeguard while we continue to reward our shareholders interest. Participant’s takaful fund generated the net consolidated surplus of N121.4million to our participants.”

The Governor of Lagos State ably represented by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance, Mr Tope Suweinu congratulated the board and management for the successful introduction of the novel idea into the insurance industry in Nigeria. “The encouraging participation shown by the numbered people participating in the surplus sharing from Lagos is clear indication of the willingness by Lagosians and indeed Nigerians to key into new system which is guided by Shariah”

