Metro & Crime

Jaji Abolore makes more strides after Martel visit

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Jaji Abolore makes more strides after Martel visit

 

The true worth of a man is not in what he has but in his story. The business journey of Jaji Abolore, founder and CEO of Booth Group, is well documented and his success is open to all.

Jaji Abolore, whose Booth Group includes Booth Night Club, Booth Liquor Store and Room 130, is one of the leading brands in South Africa’s nightlife industry.

The seasoned entrepreneur has built a global brand aggregating his experience as the Managing Director of Jars Nigeria Enterprises, a company that imports and exports wines and beverages and as CEO of  Highland Movers, a firm in Midrand, Gauteng, with the company also into importing and exporting, transportation and storage among other things.

Only recently, Jaji Abolore recently paid a visit to the Paris home of top French cognac brand, Martel, the highly revered and loved cognac that tastes so good in the mouth of distinct personalities.

Posting several pictures of himself in the factory where the distinctly unique Martel cognac is brewed, Jaji Abolore proudly wrote on his official instagram page, “my Martel cognac experience #martel #booth liquor”.

Recall that top Nigerian singer Davido also visited Martel cognac headquarters in Paris recently

Jaji Abolore is also the owner of a beauty salon and spa outfit called Skin and Beauty Matters before he founded the Booth Night Club in 2016.

On the backdrop of the devastating effect of COVID-19 on the hospitality industry in South Africa, Jaji Abolore reached out to employees from clubs, bars, lounges and restaurants with food parcels across the country, and ameliorated their suffering by providing daily meals and delivering food packs to them regularly.

Though personally affected owing to the downturn triggered by the pandemic, yet Jaji Abolore, through his Boothfest Foundation Charity Organisation, offered help to the affected persons in the industry. He dedicated personal resources to ensuring that the affected people and their families smiled in the midst of adversity.

“The COVID-19 crisis has no doubt caused an untold suffering in the nightlife and hospitality industry in South Africa,” Jaji Abolore had said at the time.

“The hospitality industry needs to be saved. These people are starving and hope is almost lost.”

With his wealth of business acumen, the Nigerian’s ingenuity has attracted to him a lot of premium brand partners including, RGBC, Pernod Ricard, Diageo, Barcardi, DGB, SAB, Edward Snell and British Tobacco among others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Traders, developer bicker over abandoned N13bn Alade Market project

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Traders at the Alade Market, Allen Avenue, Ikeja have appealed to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene in the construction and contract execution of a N13 billion Mega Alade Market Mall project which has been abandoned since 2016 by a Developer, Masters Realities International Concepts Limited. The Alade Marketers Association, through its legal […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Lagos Panel gets 3 months tenure extension

Posted on Author  John Chikezie

The tenure of the Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and other matters has again been extended for another three months.   The Chairman of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi stated this while hearing petitions Saturday.   This means that the panel will now sit until October 19, a […]
Metro & Crime

Ebonyi offers deceased policemen families N4m

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

Ebonyi State government has given N1million each to families of four policemen, who died in a ghastly motor accident while returning from Effium, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state where they were deployed to stop the lingering war between the people of Effium and Ezza Effium in the area. The deceased were, ASP Ochieme […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica