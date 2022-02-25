Jaji Abolore makes more strides after Martel visit

The true worth of a man is not in what he has but in his story. The business journey of Jaji Abolore, founder and CEO of Booth Group, is well documented and his success is open to all.

Jaji Abolore, whose Booth Group includes Booth Night Club, Booth Liquor Store and Room 130, is one of the leading brands in South Africa’s nightlife industry.

The seasoned entrepreneur has built a global brand aggregating his experience as the Managing Director of Jars Nigeria Enterprises, a company that imports and exports wines and beverages and as CEO of Highland Movers, a firm in Midrand, Gauteng, with the company also into importing and exporting, transportation and storage among other things.

Only recently, Jaji Abolore recently paid a visit to the Paris home of top French cognac brand, Martel, the highly revered and loved cognac that tastes so good in the mouth of distinct personalities.

Posting several pictures of himself in the factory where the distinctly unique Martel cognac is brewed, Jaji Abolore proudly wrote on his official instagram page, “my Martel cognac experience #martel #booth liquor”.

Recall that top Nigerian singer Davido also visited Martel cognac headquarters in Paris recently

Jaji Abolore is also the owner of a beauty salon and spa outfit called Skin and Beauty Matters before he founded the Booth Night Club in 2016.

On the backdrop of the devastating effect of COVID-19 on the hospitality industry in South Africa, Jaji Abolore reached out to employees from clubs, bars, lounges and restaurants with food parcels across the country, and ameliorated their suffering by providing daily meals and delivering food packs to them regularly.

Though personally affected owing to the downturn triggered by the pandemic, yet Jaji Abolore, through his Boothfest Foundation Charity Organisation, offered help to the affected persons in the industry. He dedicated personal resources to ensuring that the affected people and their families smiled in the midst of adversity.

“The COVID-19 crisis has no doubt caused an untold suffering in the nightlife and hospitality industry in South Africa,” Jaji Abolore had said at the time.

“The hospitality industry needs to be saved. These people are starving and hope is almost lost.”

With his wealth of business acumen, the Nigerian’s ingenuity has attracted to him a lot of premium brand partners including, RGBC, Pernod Ricard, Diageo, Barcardi, DGB, SAB, Edward Snell and British Tobacco among others.

