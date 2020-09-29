Jaji: Negotiation with bandits in Zamfara motivated by politics

Hon. Aminu Jaji is a former chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Security and Intelligence and governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State in the 2019 elections. In this interview, he speaks on Zamfara APC and security situation in the state, among other issues. JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM reports

Why has the rift between the APC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State not abated even after the 2019 elections?

APC is in the majority in Zamfara State but because we want to accommodate our people and because we want peace in our state, we decided to be in the opposition, but after a while, series of intimidation and harassment is coming from the PDP-led government; arresting and detaining our members, leveling false allegations against them.

We have been crying and shouting to the security agencies but up to this moment, most of them look at our complaint as something that should not be heard, which is unfair because we are Nigerians and we have the right to be in an opposition party. We have the right to display our own political activities in accordance with the law.

The police have refused to give adequate protection to the APC members in Zamfara State. One of our colleagues was arrested and they alleged that he sponsored bandits and just last week, another APC stalwart and 16 others were arrested by the police in his residence and they leveled the same allegation against him; that they have intelligence report that he is holding meeting with repentant bandits.

When I got this information, I called the Commissioner of Police to complain but he said he was not aware of who arrested them and that he was not aware of the arrest. Later they bailed him unconditionally. That means it was a political arrest. The governor as the chief law officer is heating up the state.

None of our complaints to the Commissioner of Police in Zamfara State has been attended to since the time the PDP government came onboard. We want the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to look at it and call the Commissioner of Police to order, so that he will do the needful by conducting himself according to the ethics of his profession.

How do you think the APC crisis in Zamfara could be resolved?

Legally speaking, the APC in Zamfara does not have factions because the so called claim by Senator Kabir Marafa, has no basis. I do not see any reason why the party at the national level should listen to him. I’m part of the G8 members, so I don’t know why somebody, who, even before the emergence of this current administration of PDP in the state had said anybody who is supporting him, should vote for Accord Party.

He said it categorically and that was part of the agreement he had with the incumbent government that if Accord did not get it, and PDP gets it, then the incumbent governor will make the Accord candidate the Secretary to State Government (SSG) and that is what is playing out now. One of the incumbent governor’s commissioners is the person who contested on the platform of Accord Party.

He was in APC with Marafa and Marafa asked them to go to Accord Party, he is now a commissioner and the other one a special adviser. There are so many other things. The person who is claiming to be the chairman of Marafa’s faction of APC in Zamfara State is now serving as a commissioner in the National Hajj Commission. So the thing is, if Marafa is an APC member, he should come out and tell his people to return to APC.

So, for me, we don’t have any other problem. Like I told you, we had a meeting, former Governor Abdulazeez Yari and I because there is no way you can have a party in your state without a leader. We recognize Yari, being a former governor for eight years, as the party’s leader in the state.

There is no way you can move your party forward without recognizing the party executives in the state. So, we don’t have any problem, I don’t know why people are even mentioning that we have problem. I told Yari that I didn’t even know why he mentioned that we have problem with Marafa.

There is no problem whatsoever. If you check, last week, about nine local government chairmen, who claimed to be chairmen of Marafa’s faction, came out and told him that they didn’t know the time he filed the suit against APC and that they are even ready to take him to court.

Don’t you thint that the National Caretaker Committee of APC should set up a state caretaker committee in Zamfara, so that the party can move forward in the state, bearing in mind that a High Court had dissolved executives of both factions of APC in the state?

The national caretaker c o m m i t t e e is not supposed to do so because the main APC led by Yari is not a faction. I don’t want to agree with you that there is Marafa faction and there is Yari faction. Yari is not a faction, honestly for me; it is only Marafa, who believes that he is having a faction. APC is one in Zamfara State.

There is no way the national caretaker committee will set up another caretaker committee in Zamfara, when the leadership led by Yari has filed an appeal. You know that we are having a bye-election on October 31 and their plan is that that they don’t want the Commissioner of Police in the state to be removed or to be transferred to another place.

Their belief is that the commissioner is going to do a dirty job for them; that allegations would be leveled against some APC members in the state and they will be arrested and detained.

Why did your leadership of APC in Zamfara State refuse to withdraw the case in the Court of Appeal despite the directive from President Muhammadu Buhari after an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting?

Becausse Marafa is neither loyal to the President nor to the party, he refused to withdraw his case. Because he refused to do so, that is why even the national caretaker committee, after that Zamfara judgement, asked the APC in the state to file the case before the Court of Appeal. Had Marafa listened to the President as some party leaders in some other places did, that will not have even happened. That is to tell you that Marafa is not a loyal APC member.

Why is is that illegal mining is still going on in Zamfara State despite the directive by the President.

We are all aware that President Buhari banned all illegal mining activities in Zamfara and some other states due to insecurity in the areas. But I don’t know why in some places in Zamfara State, mining is still going on. Some of the miners are even given protection by the police.

We don’t know what is going on but to my greatest surprise, I saw the governor last month when he met with the President with some gold and other precious stones. Where did he get them from? For me, I don’t know. I even blame those who secured audience for him with the President when they know that the President had banned all mining activities in Zamfara State.

The question I am now asking is: Where did the governor get all those precious stones from and why did the people working with the President allow these things to happen. It is ridiculous for the President to say he has banned all these things and somebody even before he even assumed office in Zamfara State is going into them. Now he came to the President to say he has all these precious stones. Where did they get them from?

At least we need to know. Are they from the mining activities in the state, if it is from the state, how did they get them, and if they bought it from somewhere, where did they get the money to buy them?

We need to know. If the precious stone belongs to Zamfara State, we need to know how much money that is generated by the state government from the sale of the precious stones.

What do you suggest the President should do on the security situation in Zamfara State?

There was a time the Commissioner of Police in Katsina state declared one Ado Aliero wanted and I laughed because the same Aliero was holding meetings with the Zamfara government, and now, there is reconciliation or dialogue going on.

How can the state government say it is doing reconciliation or dialogue with criminals, while maybe, they consider the state as a hideout, so that if they want to do their operation, they will go from Zamfara to Katsina. I think the President needs to look into this issue of reconciliation in Zamfara State. When I was in the office, I challenged this issue of reconciliation with bandits because it is purely political.

There is no way you will be reconciling with criminals, they will tell you they have one hundred AK47 and where they use to get their AK47 is through their rustled cows and now you are doing reconciliation with them and you are giving them free money.

It is like you are empowering them. President Muhammadu Buhari needs to look at these issues critically. All these reconciliations and even the people appointed by the state governor to manage these reconciliation issues should be looked at properly. I urge the President to direct the security agencies, the Inspector General of Police and the Department of States Services (DSS) to look at these issues with the bandits.

